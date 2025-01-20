Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Nabati Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

* Job Objective: The Regional Sales Manager will support the National Sales Manager in developing and implementing effective sales strategies to meet company objectives. This role focuses on leading and developing the regional business team for high performance and contributing to the formation of senior management strategies to enhance operational methods.

* Job Objective:

The Regional Sales Manager will support the National Sales Manager in developing and implementing effective sales strategies to meet company objectives. This role focuses on leading and developing the regional business team for high performance and contributing to the formation of senior management strategies to enhance operational methods.

• Collaborate with the National Sales Manager to craft comprehensive business strategies and plans.

• Develop distribution system strategies to optimize market reach and effectiveness.

• Oversee financial policies and budgets related to sales strategies.

• Manage human resource planning to align with business development objectives.

• Implement systems for reporting on business performance and sales metrics.

• Work with the marketing department to establish brand goals and drive brand awareness in retail environments.

• Enhance customer loyalty through targeted promotional programs.

• Identify and implement specific plans for distributor development and sales roadmaps to create a competitive advantage.

• Recruit and select qualified personnel to meet current and future sales targets.

• Lead training and development initiatives for the sales team to ensure high performance.

• Contribute to the enhancement of management functions, improving work processes, and customer service strategies.