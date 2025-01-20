Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Nabati Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Giám đốc kinh doanh Nabati Viet Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nabati Viet Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/03/2025
Nabati Viet Nam

Giám đốc kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giám đốc kinh doanh Tại Nabati Viet Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 2nd Floor, Phuong Long Building, 16 Nguyen Truong To Str, Ward 13, District 4, HCMC, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Giám đốc kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

* Job Objective: The Regional Sales Manager will support the National Sales Manager in developing and implementing effective sales strategies to meet company objectives. This role focuses on leading and developing the regional business team for high performance and contributing to the formation of senior management strategies to enhance operational methods.
The Regional Sales Manager will support the National Sales Manager in developing and implementing effective sales strategies to meet company objectives. This role focuses on leading and developing the regional business team for high performance and contributing to the formation of senior management strategies to enhance operational methods.
• Collaborate with the National Sales Manager to craft comprehensive business strategies and plans.
• Develop distribution system strategies to optimize market reach and effectiveness.
• Oversee financial policies and budgets related to sales strategies.
• Manage human resource planning to align with business development objectives.
• Implement systems for reporting on business performance and sales metrics.
• Work with the marketing department to establish brand goals and drive brand awareness in retail environments.
• Enhance customer loyalty through targeted promotional programs.
• Identify and implement specific plans for distributor development and sales roadmaps to create a competitive advantage.
• Recruit and select qualified personnel to meet current and future sales targets.
• Lead training and development initiatives for the sales team to ensure high performance.
• Contribute to the enhancement of management functions, improving work processes, and customer service strategies.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Nabati Viet Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Nabati Viet Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Nabati Viet Nam

Nabati Viet Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 16 Nguyễn Trường Tộ, Phường 12, Quận 4, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

