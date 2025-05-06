Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/05/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 05/06/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ

Mức lương
12 - 15 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Directly teach assigned classes as per management\'s instructions.
Conduct initial interviews with parents and students.
Ensure the quality of teaching and student progress throughout the course, regularly communicating with foreign teachers co-managing the class to update on the class and student status.
Regularly communicate with parents about their child\'s learning progress.
Serve as the primary contact for parents, listening to their feedback about the center\'s service quality, and providing responses and support.
Prepare materials, teaching aids, and set up the classroom before each session.
Participate in other professional activities as assigned by management.
Working hours: 13:30-21:00, Tuesday to Sunday (Haft a day off during the week)

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Familiarity with modern teaching methods and a commitment to staying updated with new approaches.
Experience in teaching and utilizing supplementary teaching tools.
At least 1 year of experience teaching preschool, primary, and secondary students.
A degree in English Education or English Language is an advantage.
Possession of TESOL, IELTS, or similar certifications is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 12,000,000 - 15,000,000 VND
Working place: Cau Giay, Ha Noi
Inspiring working environment with many bonding activities
Transparent working environment: culture of sharing information and solving problems, employees can freely share their concerns with superiors without fear of being judged.
Develop not only knowledge and professional skills but also work management and communication skills
Sign a long-term cooperation contract.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 12B, Tòa nhà Cienco4, 180 Nguyễn Thị Minh Khai, Phường Võ Thị Sáu, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

