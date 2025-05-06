Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ
- Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu
Directly teach assigned classes as per management\'s instructions.
Conduct initial interviews with parents and students.
Ensure the quality of teaching and student progress throughout the course, regularly communicating with foreign teachers co-managing the class to update on the class and student status.
Regularly communicate with parents about their child\'s learning progress.
Serve as the primary contact for parents, listening to their feedback about the center\'s service quality, and providing responses and support.
Prepare materials, teaching aids, and set up the classroom before each session.
Participate in other professional activities as assigned by management.
Working hours: 13:30-21:00, Tuesday to Sunday (Haft a day off during the week)
Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Experience in teaching and utilizing supplementary teaching tools.
At least 1 year of experience teaching preschool, primary, and secondary students.
A degree in English Education or English Language is an advantage.
Possession of TESOL, IELTS, or similar certifications is a plus.
Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working place: Cau Giay, Ha Noi
Inspiring working environment with many bonding activities
Transparent working environment: culture of sharing information and solving problems, employees can freely share their concerns with superiors without fear of being judged.
Develop not only knowledge and professional skills but also work management and communication skills
Sign a long-term cooperation contract.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI