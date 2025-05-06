Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu

Mức lương 12 - 15 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu

Directly teach assigned classes as per management\'s instructions.

Conduct initial interviews with parents and students.

Ensure the quality of teaching and student progress throughout the course, regularly communicating with foreign teachers co-managing the class to update on the class and student status.

Regularly communicate with parents about their child\'s learning progress.

Serve as the primary contact for parents, listening to their feedback about the center\'s service quality, and providing responses and support.

Prepare materials, teaching aids, and set up the classroom before each session.

Participate in other professional activities as assigned by management.

Working hours: 13:30-21:00, Tuesday to Sunday (Haft a day off during the week)

Với Mức Lương 12 - 15 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Familiarity with modern teaching methods and a commitment to staying updated with new approaches.

Experience in teaching and utilizing supplementary teaching tools.

At least 1 year of experience teaching preschool, primary, and secondary students.

A degree in English Education or English Language is an advantage.

Possession of TESOL, IELTS, or similar certifications is a plus.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary: 12,000,000 - 15,000,000 VND

Working place: Cau Giay, Ha Noi

Inspiring working environment with many bonding activities

Transparent working environment: culture of sharing information and solving problems, employees can freely share their concerns with superiors without fear of being judged.

Develop not only knowledge and professional skills but also work management and communication skills

Sign a long-term cooperation contract.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC LỚP HỌC NHỎ

