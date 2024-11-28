Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Make lesson plan and deliver creative and age-appropriate English lessons to children.

Ensuring a fun and interactive learning experience.

Collaborate with other teachers and staff members to develop and implement effective teaching strategies and curriculum enhancements.

Maintain accurate records of students' attendance, performance, and achievements.

Communicate effectively with parents/guardians regarding students' progress, goals, and any areas that require improvement.

Foster a supportive and inclusive classroom environment that encourages active participation and promotes students' confidence in using English.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor's degree in Education, English, or a related field.

Native English speaker (if you’re a foreigner).

Proven experience in teaching English to young learners, preferably in a classroom setting and are familiar with Cambridge English tests (Starters, Movers, Flyers, etc.)

Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.

Candidates with International certificates such as TOEIC, TOEFL, IELTS, TESOL, TEFL, CELTA are preferred.

Enthusiasm for working with children and a passion for teaching English as a second language.

Patience, flexibility, and the ability to adapt teaching methods to individual students' needs.

Ability to work in evenings and at weekends is a MUST.

Tại Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Based salary + Bonus

Social insurance, health insurance according to the company’s policy

Promotion opportunities each year

Training opportunities to enhance your teaching skills.

Other benefits according to company’s policy

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin