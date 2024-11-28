Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English
Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Make lesson plan and deliver creative and age-appropriate English lessons to children.
Ensuring a fun and interactive learning experience.
Collaborate with other teachers and staff members to develop and implement effective teaching strategies and curriculum enhancements.
Maintain accurate records of students' attendance, performance, and achievements.
Communicate effectively with parents/guardians regarding students' progress, goals, and any areas that require improvement.
Foster a supportive and inclusive classroom environment that encourages active participation and promotes students' confidence in using English.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Native English speaker (if you’re a foreigner).
Proven experience in teaching English to young learners, preferably in a classroom setting and are familiar with Cambridge English tests (Starters, Movers, Flyers, etc.)
Proficiency in English, both written and verbal.
Candidates with International certificates such as TOEIC, TOEFL, IELTS, TESOL, TEFL, CELTA are preferred.
Enthusiasm for working with children and a passion for teaching English as a second language.
Patience, flexibility, and the ability to adapt teaching methods to individual students' needs.
Ability to work in evenings and at weekends is a MUST.
Tại Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Social insurance, health insurance according to the company’s policy
Promotion opportunities each year
Training opportunities to enhance your teaching skills.
Other benefits according to company’s policy
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Trung Tâm Ngoại Ngữ ELE English
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
