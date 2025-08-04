Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/08/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 03/09/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART

Giáo viên tiếng Anh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Giáo viên tiếng Anh Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
10 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Teaching English through Maths and Science and General English at Public schools in the daytime from 7:00 A.M to 5 P.M.
Following the curriculum provided by Academic Operation Department.
Preparing lesson plan, materials, grade papers, managing the classroom, and evaluating and giving feedback to students.
Exercising open and respectful communication with co-workers, co-teachers, teaching assistants, supervisors, and other school staff.
Reporting to the Academic Coordinator for any issues in classrooms.
Attending training courses and any extracurricular activities if required.
Maintaining a professional attitude suiting the educational environment.
More details will be discussed in the interview.
Work location: The company’s affiliated schools in Bến Cát, Thủ Dầu Một, Tân Uyên (Bình Dương) and Tân An (Long An)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

At least 1-year experience in teaching.
University graduates with majors in English pedagogy, Math pedagogy, Faculty pedagogy or English language.
For candidates who do not graduate with a major in pedagogy: Need certificate of teaching/pedagogy (TESOL, TEFL, CELTA, DELTA).
Certificate of English at B2 level or higher.
Proficient in office.
Previous teaching experience in public or private schools is an advantage.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Provide professional development and all curriculum.
Attend training courses, demo classes before official teaching.
Opportunity to be trained more teaching ability, especially Math and Science.
Professional English working environment.
Travel allowance when moving to distant schools

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lầu 3, Tòa nhà Quỳnh Lan, 60 Hai Bà Trưng, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

