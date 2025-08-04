Tuyển Giáo viên tiếng Anh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁO DỤC ISMART làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 10 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 10, Quận 10

Mô Tả Công Việc Giáo viên tiếng Anh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Teaching English through Maths and Science and General English at Public schools in the daytime from 7:00 A.M to 5 P.M.

Following the curriculum provided by Academic Operation Department.

Preparing lesson plan, materials, grade papers, managing the classroom, and evaluating and giving feedback to students.

Exercising open and respectful communication with co-workers, co-teachers, teaching assistants, supervisors, and other school staff.

Reporting to the Academic Coordinator for any issues in classrooms.

Attending training courses and any extracurricular activities if required.

Maintaining a professional attitude suiting the educational environment.

More details will be discussed in the interview.

Work location: The company’s affiliated schools in Bến Cát, Thủ Dầu Một, Tân Uyên (Bình Dương) and Tân An (Long An)

At least 1-year experience in teaching.

At least 1-year experience in teaching.

University graduates with majors in English pedagogy, Math pedagogy, Faculty pedagogy or English language.

For candidates who do not graduate with a major in pedagogy: Need certificate of teaching/pedagogy (TESOL, TEFL, CELTA, DELTA).

Certificate of English at B2 level or higher.

Proficient in office.

Previous teaching experience in public or private schools is an advantage.

Provide professional development and all curriculum.

Provide professional development and all curriculum.

Attend training courses, demo classes before official teaching.

Opportunity to be trained more teaching ability, especially Math and Science.

Professional English working environment.

Travel allowance when moving to distant schools

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

