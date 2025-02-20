Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://smrtr.io/p74zb. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.
Job Description
- Participate in On-boarding program delivery
- Assist with the administration of post training activities such as certification collection, document archiving, training effectiveness management
- Contribute to the design and delivery of training materials and activities
- Following-up project tracking, processes and procedure
- Take up additional responsibilities in the team.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Ability to communicate effectively in English, both oral and written, with proper spelling, grammar and punctuation.
• Proficiency in word processing, spreadsheet, databases, and presentation software.
• Ability to manage workload effectively including planning, organizing, prioritizing and meeting deadlines.
• Experience with Microsoft Office (primarily Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint).
Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI