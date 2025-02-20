Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/03/2025
Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Etown 2, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

If you would like to apply for this job, please copy and paste the following URL into your browser: https://smrtr.io/p74zb. The direct applications via that link will be prioritized.
Job Description
- Participate in On-boarding program delivery
- Assist with the administration of post training activities such as certification collection, document archiving, training effectiveness management
- Contribute to the design and delivery of training materials and activities
- Following-up project tracking, processes and procedure
- Take up additional responsibilities in the team.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Under-graduate students, can join full-time internship in 6 months.
• Ability to communicate effectively in English, both oral and written, with proper spelling, grammar and punctuation.
• Proficiency in word processing, spreadsheet, databases, and presentation software.
• Ability to manage workload effectively including planning, organizing, prioritizing and meeting deadlines.
• Experience with Microsoft Office (primarily Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint).

Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Bosch Global Software Technologies Company Limited

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Etown 2, 364 Cong Hoa street, ward 13, Tan Binh district, HCM

