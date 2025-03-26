Tuyển IT Helpdesk Skylab Innogram Vietnam LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Summary

Our rapidly growing company is seeking a dynamic Partnership & Growth Manager to expand our network and improve our offerings through strategic partnerships with our customers and partners. In this role, you will manage existing customer relationships, develop new partnerships, and oversee the integration and execution of partnership strategies. Your work will directly contribute to our growth and customer satisfaction.

In the role of Partnership & Growth Manager you will develop and manage strategic partnerships to enhance business growth, ensuring mutual benefits. Manage existing partner relationships and identify opportunities for further collaboration and integration. This role requires collaboration, continuous monitoring and analysis of partnership performance, adapting strategies to maximize benefits. The Partnership & Growth Manager acts as a liaison between our customers, partners and internal teams, facilitating communication and project execution to ensure the success of the partnership.

Responsibilities

- Manage and build on existing partner relationships

- Collaborate with sales, product, marketing, and development teams to develop partnership strategies

- Develop a scalable model for formalizing partnerships

- Take ownership of partnership reporting and performance