Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:

This position takes care of the administration and engineering of the data network within the company;

This position has the responsibility of network design and implementation, configuration of network facilities such as router and firewall;

This position takes the responsibility of defining the mechanism for the Operation Team to monitor the data network included monitoring and troubleshooting. He/she also takes care the backup and restoration operation;

This position shall also take care the utilization and capacity planning of all kind of connectivity internally and externally;

Maintaining the library of documents and diagrams for the network design, configuration parameters, and operation guide.

Responsibilities:

1. Design And Implementation:

• Design the data network up to the international standard achieving proper protection of intrusion, high availability and performance required for the business operation.

• Document the design with the detail of system parameters, diagram, protection mechanism, and equipment inventory.

• Implement the design in professional manner.