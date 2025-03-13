Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 21/04/2025
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI

Kế toán quản trị

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kế toán quản trị Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: số 1 Phố Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Kế toán quản trị Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job Purpose:
This position takes care of the administration and engineering of the data network within the company;
This position has the responsibility of network design and implementation, configuration of network facilities such as router and firewall;
This position takes the responsibility of defining the mechanism for the Operation Team to monitor the data network included monitoring and troubleshooting. He/she also takes care the backup and restoration operation;
This position shall also take care the utilization and capacity planning of all kind of connectivity internally and externally;
Maintaining the library of documents and diagrams for the network design, configuration parameters, and operation guide.
Responsibilities:
1. Design And Implementation:
• Design the data network up to the international standard achieving proper protection of intrusion, high availability and performance required for the business operation.
• Document the design with the detail of system parameters, diagram, protection mechanism, and equipment inventory.
• Implement the design in professional manner.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Xem thêm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI

Quy mô: Trên 1000 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: SH 06-07 Park 2, Vinhome Central Park, 208 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh, phường 22, quận Bình Thạnh, TPHCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ke-toan-quan-tri-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job349140
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng công ty

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Kế toán thanh toán CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 24/09/2025
Hà Nội Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Tuyển Giao dịch viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 23 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty chuyển phát nhanh Thuận Phong chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh (J&T Express)
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty chuyển phát nhanh Thuận Phong chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh (J&T Express) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty chuyển phát nhanh Thuận Phong chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh (J&T Express)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Bột Giặt Lix Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty Cổ phần Bột Giặt Lix Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Bột Giặt Lix Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Seadent
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty Cổ phần Seadent làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Seadent
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 26/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 34 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN HOA SEN
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 30 Triệu
Công ty TNHH MTV Chế Tác và Kinh Doanh Trang Sức PNJ
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 23 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty chuyển phát nhanh Thuận Phong chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh (J&T Express)
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty chuyển phát nhanh Thuận Phong chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh (J&T Express) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 24 Triệu
Công ty chuyển phát nhanh Thuận Phong chi nhánh Hồ Chí Minh (J&T Express)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 24 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ SINH HỌC SÀI GÒN XANH
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Bột Giặt Lix Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty Cổ phần Bột Giặt Lix Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Bột Giặt Lix Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Seadent
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty Cổ phần Seadent làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Seadent
Hạn nộp: 10/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Đồng Tâm Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 26/07/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty CP Kết Nối Thời Trang
Hạn nộp: 20/06/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH
Hạn nộp: 16/06/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công Ty Cổ Phần Thời Trang Thể Thao Chuyên Nghiệp Giao Thủy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 23 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thời Trang Thể Thao Chuyên Nghiệp Giao Thủy
18 - 23 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội (Viettel Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội (Viettel Group)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ MEDLATEC GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI & DỊCH VỤ MEDLATEC GROUP
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị NTQ Solution làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu NTQ Solution
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 1,400 USD CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN HTC VIỄN THÔNG QUỐC TẾ
900 - 1,400 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Quân Đội - MB
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Ngân Hàng TMCP Đại Chúng Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng TMCP Đại Chúng Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công Ty Cổ Phần Thời Trang Thể Thao Chuyên Nghiệp Giao Thủy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 700 - 1,000 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Thời Trang Thể Thao Chuyên Nghiệp Giao Thủy
700 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Ngân Hàng Thương Mại Cổ Phần Thịnh Vượng Và Phát Triển (PGBANK)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Công Ty Cổ Phần Thời Trang Thể Thao Chuyên Nghiệp Giao Thủy làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Thời Trang Thể Thao Chuyên Nghiệp Giao Thủy
15 - 22 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ THIẾT BỊ THU LIÊN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VẬT TƯ THIẾT BỊ THU LIÊN
15 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị T&T Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận T&T Group
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHỨNG KHOÁN SSI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội (Viettel Group) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tập Đoàn Công Nghiệp - Viễn Thông Quân Đội (Viettel Group)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIẾP THỊ VÀ PHÂN PHỐI SỐNG LÀNH
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kế toán quản trị CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH THUẬN PHONG - CHI NHÁNH HÀ NỘI
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm