Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd
Ngày đăng tuyển: 21/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Kiểm toán viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kiểm toán viên Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Lot N2

- Thang Long Industrial Park

- Dong Anh – Ha Noi

Mô Tả Công Việc Kiểm toán viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

ENKEI VIET NAM CO., LTD is a 100% Japanese capital company, being one of the leading producers in automobile and motorbike wheel manufacturing, we are searching for the suitable candidates for the position of IT Assistant Manager.
Job description:
+ Develop and maintain appropriate IT System.
+ VMWare, Hyper-V, Virtual Machine, Domain Controller, File Server, SQL Server, Exchange Server, WSUS Server, Email Gateway
+ LAN, WAN, Router, Firewall, Switch
+ Windows Server, SQL Server, Windows client, Office 365, Storage, Cloud
+ C#.net, ASP.net, Windows form, Web service, CSDL (SQL)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:
• 01 Male, under 40 year old.
• Education level: Graduated from University specified in IT field ..
• Min 03 year experience in the same positions.
• Able to speak, write and read English fluently.

Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô N2 – Khu Công nghiệp Thăng Long – Xã Võng La – Huyện Đông Anh – Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

