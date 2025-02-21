Tuyển Kiểm toán viên Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Trưởng phòng

ENKEI VIET NAM CO., LTD is a 100% Japanese capital company, being one of the leading producers in automobile and motorbike wheel manufacturing, we are searching for the suitable candidates for the position of IT Assistant Manager.

Job description:

+ Develop and maintain appropriate IT System.

+ VMWare, Hyper-V, Virtual Machine, Domain Controller, File Server, SQL Server, Exchange Server, WSUS Server, Email Gateway

+ LAN, WAN, Router, Firewall, Switch

+ Windows Server, SQL Server, Windows client, Office 365, Storage, Cloud

+ C#.net, ASP.net, Windows form, Web service, CSDL (SQL)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirements:

• 01 Male, under 40 year old.

• Education level: Graduated from University specified in IT field ..

• Min 03 year experience in the same positions.

• Able to speak, write and read English fluently.

Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Enkei Vietnam Co.,Ltd

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin