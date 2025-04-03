Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM
Ngày đăng tuyển: 03/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 02/05/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM

Kỹ sư cơ khí

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ khí Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Nam
Số lượng tuyển
12 người
Kinh nghiệm
2 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Đà Nẵng: Lô A15, Khu công nghệ cao Đà Nẵng, Xã Hoà Liên, Hòa Vang, Huyện Hòa Vang

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Participate in all training programs required by the company.
Stay in South Korea for the training program for approximately 6 months, following the plan and schedule prepared by KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd. (the parent company).
Paint, assemble, install, and adjust aircraft parts, structures, and components according to instructions.
Use tools and equipment to perform the tasks.
Follow the instructions of the HR department, safety guidelines, and all relevant directives from KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd. during the training period.
Assemble, install, and adjust aircraft parts, structures, and components at the KP Aerospace Vietnam factory.
Other tasks as assigned by the Manager.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tốt nghiệp chuyên ngành liên quan đến cơ khí hàng không hoặc cơ khí chế tạo.
Có khả năng giao tiếp bằng tiếng Anh là lợi thế.
Từ 2 năm kinh nghiệm làm việc tại doanh nghiệp sản xuất, lắp ráp.
From 2 years of working experience in manufacturing and assembly enterprise.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cơ hội tham gia chương trình đào tạo khoảng 6 tháng tại Hàn Quốc.
Bên cạnh lương hàng tháng, hỗ trợ 250 USD mỗi tháng trong suốt chương trình đào tạo.
Bữa ăn, chỗ ở và chi phí di chuyển trong suốt chương trình đào tạo được công ty tài trợ đầy đủ.
Cung cấp bảo hiểm du lịch trong suốt chương trình đào tạo tại Hàn Quốc.
Bảo hiểm xã hội dựa trên 100% lương./Social insurance based on 100% salary.
Social insurance based on 100% salary.
Bảo hiểm Bao Viet cho điều trị nội trú./Bao Viet insurance for inpatient treatment.
Bao Viet insurance for inpatient treatment.
Trợ cấp hưu trí/Retirement grant.
Retirement grant.
Cung cấp bữa trưa và xe đưa đón/Lunch and Shuttle Bus are provided.
Lunch and Shuttle Bus are provided.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM

CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Lô A15, Khu công nghệ cao Đà Nẵng, Xã Hoà Liên, Huyện Hoà Vang, Thành phố Đà Nẵng, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-co-khi-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-da-nang-job344381
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH MTV Thương Mại Vân Thông
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 19 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Tuyển Giáo viên CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ L.I.F.E
Hạn nộp: 02/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 35 - 50 Triệu
Công ty CP TM XNK Uyên Phương
Hạn nộp: 27/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đà Nẵng Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển 35 - 50 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Tuyển Nhân viên kỹ thuật Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ Phần Petro Lâm Sơn
Hạn nộp: 26/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 12 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Marketing AU-AVAGO CO., LTD làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
AU-AVAGO CO., LTD
Hạn nộp: 19/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Tuyển Designer GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu
GEMS UNITED JOINT STOCK COMPANY
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+ làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ 20+
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 47 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn BRG
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 1 - 2 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại Dịch vụ La Bàn
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.5 - 2 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ TIẾP VẬN TOÀN CẦU
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Đà Nẵng Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long làm việc tại Quảng Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xi Măng Thăng Long
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Quảng Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THẠCH BÍCH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP PHỤ TRỢ BBS VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 6 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 12 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN CÔNG NGHIỆP ÂU LẠC
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SAMCO VINA
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CROPTEX
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VẠN NGHĨA MIỀN NAM
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Nội Thất Công Cộng Minh Đức
Hạn nộp: 05/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong) làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Công Nghiệp Nặng BUMHAN VINA (Tên Cũ DOOSAN VINA Hai Phong)
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hải Phòng Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS làm việc tại Long An thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DH FOODS
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Long An Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH ESUHAI TECHNOLOGY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 40 - 42 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ESUHAI TECHNOLOGY
40 - 42 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Kiến Trúc Tư Vấn Quản Lý Đông Dương
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN MIỀN TRUNG làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập 8 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN MIỀN TRUNG
8 - 11 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT SEEN làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT SEEN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm