Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư cơ khí Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM
- Đà Nẵng: Lô A15, Khu công nghệ cao Đà Nẵng, Xã Hoà Liên, Hòa Vang, Huyện Hòa Vang
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư cơ khí Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Participate in all training programs required by the company.
Stay in South Korea for the training program for approximately 6 months, following the plan and schedule prepared by KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd. (the parent company).
Paint, assemble, install, and adjust aircraft parts, structures, and components according to instructions.
Use tools and equipment to perform the tasks.
Follow the instructions of the HR department, safety guidelines, and all relevant directives from KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd. during the training period.
Assemble, install, and adjust aircraft parts, structures, and components at the KP Aerospace Vietnam factory.
Other tasks as assigned by the Manager.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Có khả năng giao tiếp bằng tiếng Anh là lợi thế.
Từ 2 năm kinh nghiệm làm việc tại doanh nghiệp sản xuất, lắp ráp.
From 2 years of working experience in manufacturing and assembly enterprise.
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bên cạnh lương hàng tháng, hỗ trợ 250 USD mỗi tháng trong suốt chương trình đào tạo.
Bữa ăn, chỗ ở và chi phí di chuyển trong suốt chương trình đào tạo được công ty tài trợ đầy đủ.
Cung cấp bảo hiểm du lịch trong suốt chương trình đào tạo tại Hàn Quốc.
Bảo hiểm xã hội dựa trên 100% lương./Social insurance based on 100% salary.
Bảo hiểm Bao Viet cho điều trị nội trú./Bao Viet insurance for inpatient treatment.
Trợ cấp hưu trí/Retirement grant.
Cung cấp bữa trưa và xe đưa đón/Lunch and Shuttle Bus are provided.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
