Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH KP AEROSPACE VIETNAM làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Participate in all training programs required by the company.

Stay in South Korea for the training program for approximately 6 months, following the plan and schedule prepared by KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd. (the parent company).

Paint, assemble, install, and adjust aircraft parts, structures, and components according to instructions.

Use tools and equipment to perform the tasks.

Follow the instructions of the HR department, safety guidelines, and all relevant directives from KP Aero Industries Co., Ltd. during the training period.

Assemble, install, and adjust aircraft parts, structures, and components at the KP Aerospace Vietnam factory.

Other tasks as assigned by the Manager.