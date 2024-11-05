Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 164 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Check drawings, technical documents, analyze discrepancies between the drawings/construction methods prepared and the actual site, and propose adjustments (if any) before implementation.

• Supervise Subcontractors/Teams/Workers performing field construction, ensuring compliance with technical requirements, quality, labor safety and hygiene, and work progress...

• Monitor and check the process of using materials, machinery, equipment, tools and instruments of relevant units.

• Participate in direct assessment of the quality of work of the Construction Team, Subcontractors and guide workers in technical handling at the construction site;

• Coordinate product acceptance work on the construction site. Organize repairs to overcome product nonconformities (if any).

• Calculate the volume of construction under your responsibility, confirm the volume of construction with Subcontractors/Teams.

• Establish a system for monitoring and reporting on construction work.

• Together with the Construction Site Steering Committee, take measures to prevent, overcome and learn from risks related to quality, progress and safety at the construction site;

• Report the status of work implementation to the Deputy Construction Commander, school commander, and project director

• Must have experience in interior works such as: gypsum ceiling, wall lining, wooden flooring, painting and furniture installations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Work experience: Minimum 03 years in a similar position

• Education level: Graduated from university majoring in construction-related field

• Computer skills (using software): Proficient in using Office software, Autocad,...

• Planning ability (week, month, quarter, year): Deploy work planning and work reporting

• Other abilities (if any, necessary for the job): Ability to work independently and in groups well, communicate, coordinate, withstand high pressure, friendly, enthusiastic about work,...

Other requirements:

• English communication (required).

• Willing to work overtime.

• Preference will be given to dynamic candidates who are eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Annual health check, English Spoken environment.

• 13th month salary, Tet Bonus

• Participating in social insurance according to State regulations.

• Diverse constructions, real-time combat of large interior projects.

• Be well-facilitated to maximize capacity. Young and dynamic environment. Need passionate people.

• Competitive salary and bonus policy.

• Consider adjusting salary periodically according to working capacity.

• Laptop.

• Motorbike parking

• Full benefits according to state regulations and company policies.

Work location: Vinhome Golden River No.2 Tôn Đức Thắng, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

