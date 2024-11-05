Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL
Ngày đăng tuyển: 05/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 06/12/2024
CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 164 Nguyễn Công Trứ, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Check drawings, technical documents, analyze discrepancies between the drawings/construction methods prepared and the actual site, and propose adjustments (if any) before implementation.
• Supervise Subcontractors/Teams/Workers performing field construction, ensuring compliance with technical requirements, quality, labor safety and hygiene, and work progress...
• Monitor and check the process of using materials, machinery, equipment, tools and instruments of relevant units.
• Participate in direct assessment of the quality of work of the Construction Team, Subcontractors and guide workers in technical handling at the construction site;
• Coordinate product acceptance work on the construction site. Organize repairs to overcome product nonconformities (if any).
• Calculate the volume of construction under your responsibility, confirm the volume of construction with Subcontractors/Teams.
• Establish a system for monitoring and reporting on construction work.
• Together with the Construction Site Steering Committee, take measures to prevent, overcome and learn from risks related to quality, progress and safety at the construction site;
• Report the status of work implementation to the Deputy Construction Commander, school commander, and project director
• Must have experience in interior works such as: gypsum ceiling, wall lining, wooden flooring, painting and furniture installations

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Work experience: Minimum 03 years in a similar position
• Education level: Graduated from university majoring in construction-related field
• Computer skills (using software): Proficient in using Office software, Autocad,...
• Planning ability (week, month, quarter, year): Deploy work planning and work reporting
• Other abilities (if any, necessary for the job): Ability to work independently and in groups well, communicate, coordinate, withstand high pressure, friendly, enthusiastic about work,...
Other requirements:
• English communication (required).
• Willing to work overtime.
• Preference will be given to dynamic candidates who are eager to learn.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Annual health check, English Spoken environment.
• 13th month salary, Tet Bonus
• Participating in social insurance according to State regulations.
• Diverse constructions, real-time combat of large interior projects.
• Be well-facilitated to maximize capacity. Young and dynamic environment. Need passionate people.
• Competitive salary and bonus policy.
• Consider adjusting salary periodically according to working capacity.
• Laptop.
• Motorbike parking
• Full benefits according to state regulations and company policies.
Work location: Vinhome Golden River No.2 Tôn Đức Thắng, Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ROBERT & PARTNERS INTERNATIONAL

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 1 (trệt), Tòa nhà International Plaza, số 343 Phạm Ngũ Lão, Phường Phạm Ngũ Lão, Quận 1, TP Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

