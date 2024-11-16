Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc

The technician daily work arrangement and management

Quickly renovate and set up facility, machine for new production lines according to schedule

Reduce down time

Trouble shooting with related department

Make the plan of equipment maintenance for building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking

Saving power and machine improvement

Workshop layout set up and improvement

Plan, prioritize, assign, supervise, review, and participate in the work of staff responsible for facility building maintenance

Establish schedules and methods for providing facility, machine maintenance services; identify resource needs; review needs with appropriate management staff; allocate resources accordingly

Monitor and control supplies and equipment; order supplies and tools as necessary; prepare documents for equipment procurement; prepare specifications and contracts for contract services. Coordinate with contractors in providing contract services

Train or coordinate training in facility, machine maintenance and safety methods, procedures, and techniques.

Coordinate construction projects, remodels, and other special projects

Perform related duties as required

