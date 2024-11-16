Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Mô tả Công việc
The technician daily work arrangement and management
Quickly renovate and set up facility, machine for new production lines according to schedule
Reduce down time
Trouble shooting with related department
Make the plan of equipment maintenance for building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Saving power and machine improvement
Workshop layout set up and improvement
Plan, prioritize, assign, supervise, review, and participate in the work of staff responsible for facility building maintenance
Establish schedules and methods for providing facility, machine maintenance services; identify resource needs; review needs with appropriate management staff; allocate resources accordingly
Monitor and control supplies and equipment; order supplies and tools as necessary; prepare documents for equipment procurement; prepare specifications and contracts for contract services. Coordinate with contractors in providing contract services
Train or coordinate training in facility, machine maintenance and safety methods, procedures, and techniques.
Coordinate construction projects, remodels, and other special projects
Perform related duties as required
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
College degree/University, major in mechanical or electrical engineer
At least 4-5 years in construction/ civils works
Industry manufacturing knowledge
Mechanical or electrical knowledge
Safety and Project management knowledge
Problem solving
Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Nghỉ phép năm
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
