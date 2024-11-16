Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing
Ngày đăng tuyển: 16/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/12/2024
Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Kỹ sư xây dựng

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Kỹ sư xây dựng Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Kỹ sư xây dựng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Mô tả Công việc
The technician daily work arrangement and management
Quickly renovate and set up facility, machine for new production lines according to schedule
Reduce down time
Trouble shooting with related department
Make the plan of equipment maintenance for building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Saving power and machine improvement
Workshop layout set up and improvement
Plan, prioritize, assign, supervise, review, and participate in the work of staff responsible for facility building maintenance
Establish schedules and methods for providing facility, machine maintenance services; identify resource needs; review needs with appropriate management staff; allocate resources accordingly
Monitor and control supplies and equipment; order supplies and tools as necessary; prepare documents for equipment procurement; prepare specifications and contracts for contract services. Coordinate with contractors in providing contract services
Train or coordinate training in facility, machine maintenance and safety methods, procedures, and techniques.
Coordinate construction projects, remodels, and other special projects
Perform related duties as required
The technician daily work arrangement and management
Quickly renovate and set up facility, machine for new production lines according to schedule
Reduce down time
Trouble shooting with related department
Make the plan of equipment maintenance for building/floor/roof and construction project for Canteen, bike parking
Saving power and machine improvement
Workshop layout set up and improvement
Plan, prioritize, assign, supervise, review, and participate in the work of staff responsible for facility building maintenance
Establish schedules and methods for providing facility, machine maintenance services; identify resource needs; review needs with appropriate management staff; allocate resources accordingly
Monitor and control supplies and equipment; order supplies and tools as necessary; prepare documents for equipment procurement; prepare specifications and contracts for contract services. Coordinate with contractors in providing contract services
Train or coordinate training in facility, machine maintenance and safety methods, procedures, and techniques.
Coordinate construction projects, remodels, and other special projects
Perform related duties as required

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Yêu Cầu Công Việc
College degree/University, major in mechanical or electrical engineer
At least 4-5 years in construction/ civils works
Industry manufacturing knowledge
Mechanical or electrical knowledge
Safety and Project management knowledge
Problem solving

Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Phụ cấp
Đồng phục
Chế độ thưởng
Chăm sóc sức khỏe
Đào tạo
Tăng lương
Nghỉ phép năm

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Công Ty TNHH Techtronic Industries Việt Nam Manufacturing

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Đường số 27, khu vsip 2a, tân uyên tỉnh bình dương

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-ky-su-xay-dung-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job262303
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C làm việc tại Nam Định thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN INTRACO E&C
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Nam Định Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu
Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Hà Nội Quốc tế Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần viễn thông FPT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN AVIA
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS làm việc tại Hà Nam thu nhập 11 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG COTECCONS
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hà Nam Hải Phòng Hà Nội Tuyên Quang Thanh Hóa Nghệ An Hà Tĩnh Còn 8 ngày để ứng tuyển 11 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
TẬP ĐOÀN AMACCAO
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH MIỀN BẮC - CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHÁT TRIỂN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CƠ ĐIỆN VINADIC
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG TÁI TẠO AMACCAO-THÀNH CÔNG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁM ĐỊNH VINA PACIFIC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GIÁM ĐỊNH VINA PACIFIC
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Epcic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Epcic
15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG AN GIA KHANG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG AN GIA KHANG
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG VẠN HƯNG PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THIẾT KẾ XÂY DỰNG VẠN HƯNG PHÁT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT MÔI TRƯỜNG KỶ NGUYÊN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT MÔI TRƯỜNG KỶ NGUYÊN
12 - 17 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty CP Đầu tư Xây dựng và Kỹ thuật VNCN E&C làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập 11 - 20 Triệu Công ty CP Đầu tư Xây dựng và Kỹ thuật VNCN E&C
11 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG NOVA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XÂY DỰNG NOVA
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty TNHH Mega D&C làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Mega D&C
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NGÔI NHÀ MỚI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN NGÔI NHÀ MỚI
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty CP Vinaconex 25 làm việc tại Đà Nẵng thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Vinaconex 25
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN KIM TÍN làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN KIM TÍN
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Châu Tuấn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng Thương Mại Và Dịch Vụ Châu Tuấn
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Môi Trường Đại Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Giải Pháp Môi Trường Đại Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Tổng Công Ty Phát Điện 3 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Tổng Công Ty Phát Điện 3
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 20 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Cường Thịnh
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH TINH KỲ
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TNT VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ XÂY DỰNG VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI TNT VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH SX XD TM ĐẠI Á CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SX XD TM ĐẠI Á CHÂU
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 14 - 18 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XÂY DỰNG THÁP VÀNG
14 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng CÔNG TY CP KHO VẬN GIAO NHẬN NGOẠI THƯƠNG MỘC AN CHÂU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 13 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CP KHO VẬN GIAO NHẬN NGOẠI THƯƠNG MỘC AN CHÂU
13 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Đầu Tư Xây Dựng Trung Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Kỹ thuật IPC (IPC-TECH) Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103 làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công Ty Xây Dựng 103 E&C - Thuộc Tập Đoàn 103
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm