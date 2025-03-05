Tuyển Lập trình viên INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Dịch Vọng Hậu,Hà Nội

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop, maintain, and enhance web applications using ReactJS, NextJS, and TypeScript.

Implement responsive UI/UX using HTML, CSS, and MUI.

Write and maintain unit and integration tests using Cypress, Jest (nice to have).

Collaborate with backend developers to integrate with RESTful APIs and WebSockets (WSS).

Design, develop, and maintain backend services using Node.js, Express, or other relevant frameworks.

Work with databases, including SQL (PostgreSQL, MySQL) and NoSQL (MongoDB).

Work with AWS Cloud Services (Amplify, Lambda, RDS, S3, API Gateway, SNS, SQS, CLI).

Participate in high-level design (HLD) and detailed design discussions.

Ensure code quality, performance optimization, and maintainability.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to ensure seamless functionality.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must-have skills:

Proficiency in HTML, CSS, JavaScript.

Strong experience with ReactJS, NextJS, and TypeScript.

Good understanding of Object-Oriented Programming (OOP).

Experience working with SQL databases and NoSQL databases.

Knowledge of RESTful API/WSS integration.

Hands-on experience with backend development using Node.js, Express, or similar frameworks.

Hands-on experience with AWS Cloud Services (Amplify, Lambda, RDS, S3, API Gateway, SNS, SQS, CLI).

Ability to participate in high-level design (HLD) and detailed design.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Good English communication skills.

Nice-to-have skills:

Experience with Cypress and Jest for testing.

Familiarity with Material-UI (MUI).

Experience with performance optimization and debugging tools.

Knowledge of containerization (Docker, Kubernetes) is a plus.

Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

13th-month salary calculated based on actual working time at INNOTECH.

PVI Healthcare Insurance for all employees

PVI Healthcare Insurance for family

Moon cake, Tet Gift

Quarterly/project kickoff team-building budget.

Monthly birthday parties with cake

High-resolution laptop and monitor provided for work.

Performance bonus plan.

Employee referral bonus: 2,000,000 – 10,000,000 VND (depending on level/role).

Working hours: 9:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Monday to Friday.

Workplace: Ha Noi

Annual company trips / Football club / Climbing club / Year-end party.

Learning and certification support.

Value-oriented, international working environment with a flexible culture.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại INNOTECH VIETNAM CORPORATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin