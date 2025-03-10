Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Lập trình viên Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 11/04/2025
Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Lập trình viên

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Lập trình viên Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Tầng 14, Tòa nhà văn phòng Indochina Plaza Hà Nội, 241 Xuân Thủy, Cầu Giấy, Quận Cầu Giấy

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

RESPONSIBILITIES We are looking for Outsystem Developer to develop and maintain common functions for OutSystem projects. As OS Developer, you will:
• Working independently to solve issues.
• Work with the Customer service Team to understand clearly the requirements of Customers
• Research Design documents to implement Outsystems code correctly.
• Give out overall solutions, estimate the time for coding, or solve issues correctly
• In case of fixing issues, do the degrade checking carefully and can report or explain your solution clearly and smartly
• Create or update the design documents, if any.
• Collaborate with multiple Departments, Stakeholders, or other Team members with good communication and good teamwork to solve the issue.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• At least 2 years of experience working with OutSystems Platform and 3 years in software development
• Knowledge of SQL Server or similar database management systems.
• Skills in unit testing and integration testing.
• Bachelor's degree or higher in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related fields.
• English is required
• Can learn new things fast; open mind to adapt to new knowledge
• Strong self-study to skill up and have good performance

Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

• Global working environment, Flexible working time (from 7AM-9AM)
• 13 month salary & performance bonus; review performance once a year.
• Annual leave: 16 days per year
• Full Insurances followed Vietnamese Labor Law.
• Annual health check, Company Healthcare
• Working equipment provided by the Company.
• Allowance: Certificate, Language, Lunch, Transportation, Teambuilding.
• Bonuses, Gifts for Holidays, Birthday party, Company trip.
• Various Training Program and Interesting Team Building Activities.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Công ty Cổ phần NTTe-MOI

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Room 1401, 14th Floor, Indochina Plaza Ha Noi Office Building, 241 Xuan Thuy Street, Dich Vong Hau Ward, Cau Giay District, Hanoi City, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

