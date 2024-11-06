Tuyển Lập trình viên CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Mô Tả Công Việc Lập trình viên Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Maintain and develop websites and web applications to ensure smooth performance and scalability.

Build websites based on provided designs in a timely and efficient manner.

Maintain, update, and troubleshoot website issues to ensure security, functionality, and high performance.

Provide technical guidance and clear instructions to team members on best practices.

Participate in meetings to discuss requirements for digital products, such as websites and marketing campaigns.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Must have:

3+ years of experience in web development, with strong expertise in front-end development.

Proven experience in building high-traffic websites with a focus on performance and security.

Strong expertise in CMS platforms like WordPress and Strapi.

Proficient understanding of front-end technologies, including HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript.

Experience with frameworks: jQuery, Vuejs, Bootstrap, ReactJs

Hands-on experience with RESTful APIs

Familiarity with SEO, cache optimization, and website speed improvements is a plus.

A responsible, proactive attitude with a positive and can-do mindset.

Nice to have:

Fluency in English (reading, writing, speaking, and listening).

A clear UX/UI mindset with an understanding of user-centric design.

Experience with plugins & customization on plugins in Wordpress

Backend development experience (PHP, Python, NodeJs)

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Experience working in a fast-growing startup environment.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Full compliance with salary policies, insurance contributions at full salary, and benefits according to Vietnamese law and labor regulations.

Open working culture: Encouraging you to propose, implement, and innovate aligned with the company's vision.

Career development opportunities that support your long-term professional growth.

A dynamic, open, cheerful, and creative work environment fostering collaboration and innovation.

Opportunities to collaborate with global partners.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH VOS DISCOVERY

