Tuyển Market Research Moose Toys Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Moose Toys Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: 87A Hàm Nghi, Phường Nguyễn Thái Bình, Quận 1, Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Role Objective: To provide financial, analytical, and administrative services to ensure efficient, timely and accurate analysis and reporting of activities under his or her control.
Role Objective:
Responsibilities:
Accounts Receivable:
• Collect on accounts by sending invoice reminders and communication with customers via email or customer portals
• Generate invoices and account statements for receivables follow-up
• Complete manual EDI/webform invoice submissions to customers
• Process valid customer claims through system complete with document support and follow-up system approval for offset in AR Subledger
• Prepare monthly AR Aging reports for both Domestic and FOB (Import) accounts
• Maintain weekly reporting of details on AR collection efforts/responses
• Maintain customer contact listing including those for claims portals and receivables follow-ups
• Assist with AR Cash receipts posting as needed
• Assist with collection of customer claims/deduction support documentation
• Prepare/Assist with month-end close tasks pertaining to AR as needed
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Moose Toys Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Moose Toys Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI