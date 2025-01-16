Tuyển Market Research Moose Toys Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Role Objective: To provide financial, analytical, and administrative services to ensure efficient, timely and accurate analysis and reporting of activities under his or her control.

Responsibilities:

Accounts Receivable:

• Collect on accounts by sending invoice reminders and communication with customers via email or customer portals

• Generate invoices and account statements for receivables follow-up

• Complete manual EDI/webform invoice submissions to customers

• Process valid customer claims through system complete with document support and follow-up system approval for offset in AR Subledger

• Prepare monthly AR Aging reports for both Domestic and FOB (Import) accounts

• Maintain weekly reporting of details on AR collection efforts/responses

• Maintain customer contact listing including those for claims portals and receivables follow-ups

• Assist with AR Cash receipts posting as needed

• Assist with collection of customer claims/deduction support documentation

• Prepare/Assist with month-end close tasks pertaining to AR as needed