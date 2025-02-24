Tuyển Market Research Family Medical Practice làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại Family Medical Practice
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 95 Thảo Điền, P. Thảo Điền, Q. 2
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
JOB RESPONSIBILITIES
• Collaborating proactively with DOH and MOH to comply with the legal requirements of medical staff and inspections in relation with human resources.
• Support with the practice license applications of medical staff.
• Identifying Vietnamese talent through network and social media.
• Employee relations and retention.
• Maintains compliance with Vietnam Labor Law, Medical and Examination Law, and other legal requirements and recommended best practices.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
SKILLS
• Bachelor's degree in Human Resources, Law or similar.
• Preferable experience in human resources in the healthcare industry.
• Minimum 3 years of proven experience as an HR Specialist.
• Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
Tại Family Medical Practice Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
