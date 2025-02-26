Tuyển Market Research UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Tuyển Market Research UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED
Ngày đăng tuyển: 26/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 28/03/2025
UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED

Market Research

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED

Mức lương
Đến 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 24 Ta Hien, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu

Research TikTok Shop policy and TikTok Shop Workshop schedules
Research latest Tiktok trends, news or information that would attract Korean brands’ attention.
Conduct UpTik’s competitors analysis - Creatory, Roroel etc.
Publish weekly/monthly market report on company Naver Blog and Cafe

Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Qualifications
Ability to work independently and in a team
Good time management
Quick and honest
High sense of responsibility, meticulous and careful in work.
Related fields of study such as Marketing, ... is an advantage
Have personal laptops
Required: Medium-level English proficiency
Plus: Korean proficiency

Tại UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Compensation:
1.5m VND / month + 500K (Lunch money) VND / month
All internship requirements from your school include a stamped internship certificate, comments during the internship....

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED

UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-market-research-thu-nhap-toi-2-trieu-thuc-tap-tai-ho-chi-minh-job323936
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian Việt Nam
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Crossian Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Tuyển Backend Developer Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 60 - 80 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Thực Phẩm Hữu Nghị
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 60 - 80 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Pizza 4P's
Tuyển Product Marketing Pizza 4P's làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Pizza 4P's
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THƯƠNG MẠI PHÚC HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Tuyển Trưởng phòng chăm sóc khách hàng Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 80 - 100 Triệu
Công ty TNHH iMarket Việt Nam - Chi Nhánh Hồ Chí Minh
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 80 - 100 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Kinderworld International Group
Tuyển Cloud Engineer Kinderworld International Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 450 USD
Kinderworld International Group
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 450 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Tuyển Customer Success Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD
Công Ty TNHH Zerust Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng doanh nghiệp Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc), làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Từ 1,000 USD
Vietnam International Leasing Company (Vilc),
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Trên 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn Meey Land
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Tuyển Market Research Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Saigon Beer - Alcohol - Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Phát Triển Phú Mỹ Hưng
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Tuyển Market Research Jabil Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1 - 15 USD
Jabil Vietnam Company Limited
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 1 - 15 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Tuyển Market Research Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Egis Pharmaceuticals Private Limited Company ( Hungary)
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FE CREDIT
Tuyển Market Research FE CREDIT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
FE CREDIT
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Tuyển Market Research Hitachi Energy Vietnam làm việc tại Bắc Ninh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hitachi Energy Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Bắc Ninh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Crossian Việt Nam
Tuyển Market Research Crossian Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu
Crossian Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 30/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN ỨNG DỤNG NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG ĐÔNG DƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TƯ VẤN ỨNG DỤNG NGHIÊN CỨU THỊ TRƯỜNG ĐÔNG DƯƠNG
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty cổ phần Nafoods Group Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Nafoods Group Pro Company
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PUZZLE STUDIO
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Wei Zheng Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 2,000 USD Wei Zheng Ltd.
500 - 2,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 800 USD Legendary Dragon
500 - 800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Premia TNC (Vietnam) Ltd,. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Premia TNC (Vietnam) Ltd,.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research International Siberian Health Limited Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận International Siberian Health Limited Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research World Vision Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận World Vision Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Würth Industry Service (Vietnam) Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Würth Industry Service (Vietnam) Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research VPDD NINGBO PARAMONT CREATIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY TẠI VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận VPDD NINGBO PARAMONT CREATIVE DIGITAL TECHNOLOGY TẠI VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research ODM Group LLC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ODM Group LLC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Servier (Vietnam) Pharmaceutical Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh làm việc tại Tây Ninh thu nhập 760 - 850 USD Văn Phòng Đại Diện Delta Faucet (China) Co.ltd Tại Tỉnh Tây Ninh
760 - 850 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research ET2C International Limited In HCMC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận ET2C International Limited In HCMC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Sữa Việt Nam (Vinamilk)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Hella Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hella Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sheraton Saigon Grand Opera Hotel
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Carl Zeiss Vietnam Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Carl Zeiss Vietnam Company Limited
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Concentrix làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 40 Triệu Concentrix
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 1,200 - 1,800 USD Asia Plus Vietnam Co., Ltd (Q&me)
1,200 - 1,800 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty TNHH Gap International Sourcing (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Gap International Sourcing (Việt Nam)
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi Nhánh Công Ty TNHH KPMG
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Hayat Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Hayat Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Greenfeed Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Legendary Dragon làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 450 - 600 USD Legendary Dragon
450 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 30 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ TRUSTIFY
Tới 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Shinhan Bank Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Shinhan Bank Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty TNHH ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH ASSA ABLOY Global Solutions Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Market Research Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 500 - 1,000 USD Công ty Bảo hiểm nhân thọ Cathay
500 - 1,000 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm