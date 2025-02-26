Tuyển Market Research UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Market Research Tại UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED
Mức lương
Đến 2 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
4 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: 24 Ta Hien, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức
Mô Tả Công Việc Market Research Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu
Research TikTok Shop policy and TikTok Shop Workshop schedules
Research latest Tiktok trends, news or information that would attract Korean brands’ attention.
Conduct UpTik’s competitors analysis - Creatory, Roroel etc.
Publish weekly/monthly market report on company Naver Blog and Cafe
Với Mức Lương Đến 2 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Qualifications
Ability to work independently and in a team
Good time management
Quick and honest
High sense of responsibility, meticulous and careful in work.
Related fields of study such as Marketing, ... is an advantage
Have personal laptops
Required: Medium-level English proficiency
Plus: Korean proficiency
Tại UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Compensation:
1.5m VND / month + 500K (Lunch money) VND / month
All internship requirements from your school include a stamped internship certificate, comments during the internship....
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED
