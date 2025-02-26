Tuyển Market Research UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Đến 2 Triệu

Mức lương Đến 2 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 4 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 24 Ta Hien, Thanh My Loi Ward, Thủ Đức, Quận Thủ Đức

Market Research

Research TikTok Shop policy and TikTok Shop Workshop schedules

Research latest Tiktok trends, news or information that would attract Korean brands’ attention.

Conduct UpTik’s competitors analysis - Creatory, Roroel etc.

Publish weekly/monthly market report on company Naver Blog and Cafe

Job Requirements

Qualifications

Ability to work independently and in a team

Good time management

Quick and honest

High sense of responsibility, meticulous and careful in work.

Related fields of study such as Marketing, ... is an advantage

Have personal laptops

Required: Medium-level English proficiency

Plus: Korean proficiency

Benefits at UPTIK COMPANY LIMITED

Compensation:

1.5m VND / month + 500K (Lunch money) VND / month

All internship requirements from your school include a stamped internship certificate, comments during the internship....

