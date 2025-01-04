Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Position Overview

The position is accountable for designing and continuously improving material flows from supplier to customer to better and better in readiness, effectiveness, cost field. Ensure compliance with all company standards in the areas of safety, people, quality, responsiveness and cost.

Position Responsibilities

• Support plant ergonomic assessment activities related to material flow design and configuration

• Ensure all material are available and operation readiness during the production launch build phase so a flawless and a competitive start-up is achieved.

• Identify and eliminate high risk activities using risk reduction tools, such as PFMEA, risk assessments, etc.

• Develop and drive material flow strategy though PFEP (Plan For Every Part) to ensure the overall material movement.

• Lead and execute material flow studies for new program/design and identify improvement opportunities for operation improvement.

• Develop plans to monitor the usage levels of storage, manage warehouse facilities, review the quality and efficiency of warehouse storage and layout.

• Ensure that all programs meet the three measures of a successful vehicle launch: on time, excellent quality and meeting and/or exceeding program financial targets.