Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Vinfast Trading And Production JSC làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hải Phòng: Khu Kinh tế Đình Vũ – Cát Hải, thị trấn Cát Hải, huyện Cát Hải, TP. Hải Phòng

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Position Overview
The position is accountable for designing and continuously improving material flows from supplier to customer to better and better in readiness, effectiveness, cost field. Ensure compliance with all company standards in the areas of safety, people, quality, responsiveness and cost.
Position Responsibilities
• Support plant ergonomic assessment activities related to material flow design and configuration
• Ensure all material are available and operation readiness during the production launch build phase so a flawless and a competitive start-up is achieved.
• Identify and eliminate high risk activities using risk reduction tools, such as PFMEA, risk assessments, etc.
• Develop and drive material flow strategy though PFEP (Plan For Every Part) to ensure the overall material movement.
• Lead and execute material flow studies for new program/design and identify improvement opportunities for operation improvement.
• Develop plans to monitor the usage levels of storage, manage warehouse facilities, review the quality and efficiency of warehouse storage and layout.
• Ensure that all programs meet the three measures of a successful vehicle launch: on time, excellent quality and meeting and/or exceeding program financial targets.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Vinfast Trading And Production JSC

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Symphony Building, Chu Huy Man Street, Hanoi, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

