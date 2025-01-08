Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 400 USD

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics
- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD
Reporting to: Airfreight Manager
*** General Description
General Description
This is a position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world.
*** Specific Accountabilities are include but not limited
• Daily operation task including airfreight and logistics, from booking acceptance through to invoicing and job completion.
• Follow up and offer service to the customers.
• Tracking of shipment and providing status reports, communicating all shipment delays and issues to clients and/or overseas offices.
• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of manage
Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good knowledge and experience of airfreight, logistics are the plus.
Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI