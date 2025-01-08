Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 400 USD

Reporting to: Airfreight Manager

*** General Description

This is a position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world.

*** Specific Accountabilities are include but not limited

• Daily operation task including airfreight and logistics, from booking acceptance through to invoicing and job completion.

• Follow up and offer service to the customers.

• Tracking of shipment and providing status reports, communicating all shipment delays and issues to clients and/or overseas offices.

• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of manage