Tuyển Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 400 USD

Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Mức lương
Từ 400 USD
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Hà Nội, Việt Nam

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên chăm sóc khách hàng Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD

Reporting to: Airfreight Manager
*** General Description
General Description
This is a position that is responsible for handling daily operation of the company’s product across the country and the world.
*** Specific Accountabilities are include but not limited
• Daily operation task including airfreight and logistics, from booking acceptance through to invoicing and job completion.
• Follow up and offer service to the customers.
• Tracking of shipment and providing status reports, communicating all shipment delays and issues to clients and/or overseas offices.
• Other tasks and duty as per the assignment of manage

Với Mức Lương Từ 400 USD Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

***Skills Required
• Good knowledge and experience of airfreight, logistics are the plus.

Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty TNHH Andashun Amazing Logistics

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 10 - 24 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: L06-03, Tòa nhà The six8, 24-26 Phan Đình Giót, Phường 2, Quận Tân Bình, TP HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

