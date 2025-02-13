Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu

Mức lương 11 - 18 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - 46A Phan Đình Phùng, Tân Thành, Tân Phú, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu

*Present company’s products and service offerings – Laboratory Design, Suplly and Build

*Prospecting sales visits , regular follow-up to establish rapport customer relations and secure orders

*Ensure good understanding of customer requirements and current market information

*Responsible for overall relationship with the customer

*Attain sales targets

*Aggressively develop and expand existing customer base

*Prepare sales and related reports including accurate forecast to country manager & sales managers

*Ad-hoc duties as assigned time to time

*A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or science

*At least 2-3 years relevant sales experiences dealing with laboratory or scientific equipment

*Must be self-motivated and independent

*Good working attitude with high level professionalism , integrity , initiative and a team player

*Possesses excellent written and oral communication skills and presentation skills

*Excellent organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills , exercise flexibility, able to multi-task & work independently

*Fluent in written and spoken English

*Good computer skills (Microsoft Word , Excel and Power Point)

*Enjoy working with people and thrive in team environment

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Hóa học

Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or science

*At least 2-3 years relevant sales experiences dealing with laboratory or scientific equipment

*Must be self-motivated and independent

*Good working attitude with high level professionalism , integrity , initiative and a team player

*Possesses excellent written and oral communication skills and presentation skills

*Excellent organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills , exercise flexibility, able to multi-task & work independently

*Fluent in written and spoken English

*Good computer skills (Microsoft Word , Excel and Power Point)

*Enjoy working with people and thrive in team environment

Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin