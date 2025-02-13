Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu

Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T
Ngày đăng tuyển: 13/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 17/03/2025
Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T

Mức lương
11 - 18 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- 46A Phan Đình Phùng, Tân Thành, Tân Phú, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu

*Present company’s products and service offerings – Laboratory Design, Suplly and Build
*Prospecting sales visits , regular follow-up to establish rapport customer relations and secure orders
*Ensure good understanding of customer requirements and current market information
*Responsible for overall relationship with the customer
*Attain sales targets
*Aggressively develop and expand existing customer base
*Prepare sales and related reports including accurate forecast to country manager & sales managers
*Ad-hoc duties as assigned time to time
*A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or science
*At least 2-3 years relevant sales experiences dealing with laboratory or scientific equipment
*Must be self-motivated and independent
*Good working attitude with high level professionalism , integrity , initiative and a team player
*Possesses excellent written and oral communication skills and presentation skills
*Excellent organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills , exercise flexibility, able to multi-task & work independently
*Fluent in written and spoken English
*Good computer skills (Microsoft Word , Excel and Power Point)
*Enjoy working with people and thrive in team environment
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Hóa học
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh

Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

*A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or science
*At least 2-3 years relevant sales experiences dealing with laboratory or scientific equipment
*Must be self-motivated and independent
*Good working attitude with high level professionalism , integrity , initiative and a team player
*Possesses excellent written and oral communication skills and presentation skills
*Excellent organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills , exercise flexibility, able to multi-task & work independently
*Fluent in written and spoken English
*Good computer skills (Microsoft Word , Excel and Power Point)
*Enjoy working with people and thrive in team environment

Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T

Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 46a Phan Đình Phùng, P, Phường Tân Thành, Tân Phú, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

