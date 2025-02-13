Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 11 - 18 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- 46A Phan Đình Phùng, Tân Thành, Tân Phú, Hồ Chí Minh, Quận Tân Phú
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương 11 - 18 Triệu
*Present company’s products and service offerings – Laboratory Design, Suplly and Build
*Prospecting sales visits , regular follow-up to establish rapport customer relations and secure orders
*Ensure good understanding of customer requirements and current market information
*Responsible for overall relationship with the customer
*Attain sales targets
*Aggressively develop and expand existing customer base
*Prepare sales and related reports including accurate forecast to country manager & sales managers
*Ad-hoc duties as assigned time to time
*A Bachelor's degree in Engineering or science
*At least 2-3 years relevant sales experiences dealing with laboratory or scientific equipment
*Must be self-motivated and independent
*Good working attitude with high level professionalism , integrity , initiative and a team player
*Possesses excellent written and oral communication skills and presentation skills
*Excellent organizational, time management, leadership, and decision-making skills , exercise flexibility, able to multi-task & work independently
*Fluent in written and spoken English
*Good computer skills (Microsoft Word , Excel and Power Point)
*Enjoy working with people and thrive in team environment
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, Hóa học
Kinh nghiệm: 1 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh
Tại Công ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Quốc tế M&T Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
