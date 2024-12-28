Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam
- Hà Nội:
- Hà Nội
- Hồ Chí Minh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Take assigned Retailers/ Resellers. Explore new Retailers/Dealers
Responsible for assigned Retailers/ Resellers
Provide weekly reporting of sales-in/sales-out/ inventory and forecast. Keep abreast of competition, competitive issues and products. Define and execute partner sale plans.
Develop and maintain good relationship with partners.
Other task assigned by Line Manager
MALE only, 25-28 years old.
Bachelor’s degree and at least 03-year experience, preferforeign trade university in business, economics, or IT.
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Ability to work under high pressure and fast pacing working environment.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint
BENEFITS
Apply Social Insurance right at probation period
24/7 Health Insurance
13TH SALARY & QUARTERLY BONUS
Yearly team building trips.
Working place: HCM, HN
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, CNTT - Phần mềm, CNTT - Phần cứng / Mạng
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí Minh, Hà Nội
Tại Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
