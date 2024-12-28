Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 29/01/2025
Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam

Nhân viên kinh doanh

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên kinh doanh Tại Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Hà Nội

- Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Take assigned Retailers/ Resellers. Explore new Retailers/Dealers
Responsible for assigned Retailers/ Resellers
Provide weekly reporting of sales-in/sales-out/ inventory and forecast. Keep abreast of competition, competitive issues and products. Define and execute partner sale plans.
Develop and maintain good relationship with partners.
Other task assigned by Line Manager
MALE only, 25-28 years old.
Bachelor’s degree and at least 03-year experience, preferforeign trade university in business, economics, or IT.
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Ability to work under high pressure and fast pacing working environment.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint
BENEFITS
Apply Social Insurance right at probation period
24/7 Health Insurance
13TH SALARY & QUARTERLY BONUS
Yearly team building trips.
Working place: HCM, HN
Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, CNTT - Phần mềm, CNTT - Phần cứng / Mạng
Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm
Cấp bậc: Nhân viên
Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức
Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MinhHà Nội

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

MALE only, 25-28 years old.
Bachelor’s degree and at least 03-year experience, preferforeign trade university in business, economics, or IT.
Strong verbal and written communication skills
Ability to work under high pressure and fast pacing working environment.
Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint
BENEFITS
Apply Social Insurance right at probation period
24/7 Health Insurance
13TH SALARY & QUARTERLY BONUS
Yearly team building trips.
Working place: HCM, HN

Quyền Lợi

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam

Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 60 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, P. Đa Kao, Q.1, Tp.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

