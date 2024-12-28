Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty TNHH Acer Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Hà Nội - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Take assigned Retailers/ Resellers. Explore new Retailers/Dealers

Responsible for assigned Retailers/ Resellers

Provide weekly reporting of sales-in/sales-out/ inventory and forecast. Keep abreast of competition, competitive issues and products. Define and execute partner sale plans.

Develop and maintain good relationship with partners.

Other task assigned by Line Manager

MALE only, 25-28 years old.

Bachelor’s degree and at least 03-year experience, preferforeign trade university in business, economics, or IT.

Strong verbal and written communication skills

Ability to work under high pressure and fast pacing working environment.

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook and PowerPoint

BENEFITS

Apply Social Insurance right at probation period

24/7 Health Insurance

13TH SALARY & QUARTERLY BONUS

Yearly team building trips.

Working place: HCM, HN

Ngành nghề: Bán hàng / Kinh doanh, CNTT - Phần mềm, CNTT - Phần cứng / Mạng

Kinh nghiệm: 3 Năm

Cấp bậc: Nhân viên

Hình thức: Nhân viên chính thức

Địa điểm: Hồ Chí MinhHà Nội

