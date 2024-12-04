Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Develop and execute sales strategies under mentor from Sale Director to identify and target potential clients in regions (APAC, EU, US, Australia, etc).

Assist in responding to client inquiries, preparing quotes, and following up on sales leads.

Prepare sales reports, forecasts, and performance analytics to support decision-making.

Build and maintain strong relationships with prospects and clients to understand their needs and present tailored solutions.

Collaborate with the marketing team to create effective sales materials and campaigns.

Prepare and deliver compelling sales presentations, proposals, and contracts.

Stay informed about industry trends, market conditions, and competitor activities to refine and adapt sales strategies.

Manage CRM data, maintain accurate and up-to-date records of all client interactions and sales activities in the CRM system (e.g., HubSpot)

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Minimum 1 year of experience in B2B Sales, preferably in the technology sector.

Proven experience as a Sales Executive or in a similar sales role, preferably within the tech industry.

Strong track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets.

Excellent communication, negotiation, and presentation skills.

Ability to work independently, managing time and priorities effectively.

Experience with CRM systems (e.g., HubSpot) and sales tools, such as LinkedIn Sales Navigator.

Understanding of AI technologies and their applications in various industries is a plus.

Fluent in English

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Exciting Opportunities: Work on innovative tech projects that influence global markets.

Young, Dynamic Environment: Join a team that thrives on fresh ideas and creative energy.

Accelerate Your Career: We value growth—your success is our priority.

Global Exposure: Collaborate with international clients and partners, expanding your professional horizon.

Purpose-Driven Work: Help startups and businesses scale and thrive with cutting-edge technology solutions.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Digiex Group

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin