Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công Ty TNHH TNT Express Worldwide (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên kinh doanh Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

In the position of an Account Executive - Senior, your key role is to:

• Builds and maintains strong rapport with current and potential customers through face to face interactions.

• Understands potential customers' needs and accurately determines if customers are a suitable fit for our product and services.

• Crafts and delivers compelling sales pitches to customers which addresses their pain points.

• Provides exceptional customer service throughout the sales process.

• Develops and executes sales strategies to achieve assigned sales quotas and contribute to overall organization goals.

• Independently plans, prioritizes and organizes workload to meet deadlines and targets.

• Performs other duties as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You will be a great fit if you have:

• Minimum Education:

- Bachelor's degree or equivalent

• Minimum Experience:

- At least two (2) years of work experience in commercial or industrial sales is required

- For Associate level, no prior experience is required.

- For Senior level, three (3) years of work experience in commercial or industrial sales is required.

- Knowledge, Skills and Abilities.

- Strong presentation skills.

- Proven expertise in influencing, persuading and negotiating.

- Strong in written & verbal communication.

- Comfortable networking with anyone.

Tại Công Ty TNHH TNT Express Worldwide (Việt Nam) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

- 13 Month Guarantee/ Allowances/ Incentive

- Holiday Bonus

- Performance Incentive for KPI achievement.

- Special employee discounts on shipping, travel, and more

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Company Insurance Program

Đào tạo

Tuition Assistant program/ Company Training courses

Spread your wings and take ownership of your career with opportunities to advance through internal promotions, job rotations, training and leadership programs and cross-functional projects.

