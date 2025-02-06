Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Mức lương 3 - 4 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Alpha Tower, 151 - 153 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu

1. Office work (50%)

• Delivery and inventory of goods.

• Drafting program registration documents and payment documents.

• Search and synthesize quote information. Monitor processing progress with suppliers.

• Generate ideas, support searching and synthesizing information for Marketing campaigns.

• Manage LCD screens at the venues.

2. Event implementation (30%)

• Supervise and monitor the implementation of activities.

• Support filming and taking photos of the event.

• Taking reports

3. Audit venues at HCMC & BD (20%)

• Check and report the status of implementation of promotions and POSM at centers.

• Record promotional activities and events of Landlord and competitors.

4. Other tasks as requested by the direct manager

Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Creative, resourceful, and cheerful.

Final-year students at universities

Able to commit to work for a minimum of 3 months and 5 days/week

Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Being a part of a young, dedicated, professional team

Chance to participate in the international environment.

Allowance: VND 4.000.000 per month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi

