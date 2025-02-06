Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 4 Triệu

Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi
Ngày đăng tuyển: 06/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 10/03/2025
Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi

Nhân viên Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi

Mức lương
3 - 4 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh:

- Alpha Tower, 151

- 153 Nguyễn Đình Chiểu, Phường Võ Thị Sáu,Hồ Chí Minh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu

1. Office work (50%)
• Delivery and inventory of goods.
• Drafting program registration documents and payment documents.
• Search and synthesize quote information. Monitor processing progress with suppliers.
• Generate ideas, support searching and synthesizing information for Marketing campaigns.
• Manage LCD screens at the venues.
2. Event implementation (30%)
• Supervise and monitor the implementation of activities.
• Support filming and taking photos of the event.
• Taking reports
3. Audit venues at HCMC & BD (20%)
• Check and report the status of implementation of promotions and POSM at centers.
• Record promotional activities and events of Landlord and competitors.
4. Other tasks as requested by the direct manager

Với Mức Lương 3 - 4 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Creative, resourceful, and cheerful.
Final-year students at universities
Able to commit to work for a minimum of 3 months and 5 days/week

Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Being a part of a young, dedicated, professional team
Chance to participate in the international environment.
Allowance: VND 4.000.000 per month

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công TY CP Tư Vấn Đầu Tư Giải Trí Vi

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: 195-197 Phan Đăng Lưu, Phường 01, Quận Phú Nhuận, TP. HCM, Việt Nam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

