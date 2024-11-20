Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: - Tầng 29 Pearl Plaza, 561A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TPHCM, Quận Bình Thạnh

Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Packaging planning

- Calculate demand of packaging & label

- Release Purchase Requisition to align with inventory target & switching/changing plan

- Make & follow up delivery schedule based on weekly production plan

- Check & raise the impact when vendor having supply issue

Shipment handling

- Arrange stock transfer to North on time & efficiency

- Arrange exporting shipments according to booking, loading capacity and readiness of goods

- Follow up label for special markets to ensure supply right goods for these markets

- Create/Revise PO & PI for MAP shipment timely & correctly

SLOB (packaging & label)

- Verify SLOB reasons & propose preventive actions

- Tracking SLOB clearance actions & pushing when overdue

- Get info from other person/team to make report

Report

- Do stock allocation & raise abnormal points to related teams for rechecking

- Make Supply update report

Others

- Fulfill other tasks requested by Assistant Manage/ Manager

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

a. Academic level/qualifications

• University graduated

• English communication skills

• Microsoft office

b. Experience:

• Over 1 years in material planning, prefer from manufacturing companies

c. Others:

• Advanced in Microsoft Office

• Communicate well in English, especially writing skill

• MUST Have knowledge/ experience of SAP, MRP, other ERP software is an advance

• Statistics and analysis skills

• Can work under high pressure.

• Full of enthusiasm with job. Be careful, prompt action & agile

• Teamworking

Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng

Bonus

Chăm sóc sức khoẻ

Health Care

Đào tạo

Training

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin