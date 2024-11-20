Tuyển Nhân viên Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên Marketing Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam
- Hồ Chí Minh:
- Tầng 29 Pearl Plaza, 561A Điện Biên Phủ, Phường 25, Quận Bình Thạnh, TPHCM, Quận Bình Thạnh
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Packaging planning
- Calculate demand of packaging & label
- Release Purchase Requisition to align with inventory target & switching/changing plan
- Make & follow up delivery schedule based on weekly production plan
- Check & raise the impact when vendor having supply issue
Shipment handling
- Arrange stock transfer to North on time & efficiency
- Arrange exporting shipments according to booking, loading capacity and readiness of goods
- Follow up label for special markets to ensure supply right goods for these markets
- Create/Revise PO & PI for MAP shipment timely & correctly
SLOB (packaging & label)
- Verify SLOB reasons & propose preventive actions
- Tracking SLOB clearance actions & pushing when overdue
- Get info from other person/team to make report
Report
- Do stock allocation & raise abnormal points to related teams for rechecking
- Make Supply update report
Others
- Fulfill other tasks requested by Assistant Manage/ Manager
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• University graduated
• English communication skills
• Microsoft office
b. Experience:
• Over 1 years in material planning, prefer from manufacturing companies
c. Others:
• Advanced in Microsoft Office
• Communicate well in English, especially writing skill
• MUST Have knowledge/ experience of SAP, MRP, other ERP software is an advance
• Statistics and analysis skills
• Can work under high pressure.
• Full of enthusiasm with job. Be careful, prompt action & agile
• Teamworking
Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus
Chăm sóc sức khoẻ
Health Care
Đào tạo
Training
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty Cổ Phần Dầu Nhớt và Hóa Chất Việt Nam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
