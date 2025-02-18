Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Job Summary:

We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Human Resource Specialist to oversee all aspects of human resources practices and processes. As the HR Specialist in our company, you will play a crucial role in managing the company's HR functions, from developing and executing HR operations activities including recruitment, compensation & benefits, performance management, and labor relations recruitment and employee relations to performance management and compliance. You will ensure that our company's human resources strategies align with our overall business goals, fostering a positive and productive work environment for our team of approximately 60 employees.

Key Responsibilities:

• HR planning and Recruitment and Onboarding:

o Coordinate with other managers to understand talent acquisition needs, consult on persona building, and build strategies that leverage people growth as a pinnacle of business growth

o Analyze the organization's current, future workforce needs and propose human resource strategies to ensure the availability of qualified and aligned personnel.

o Develop and implement effective recruitment strategies to attract and retain top talent.

o Manage the full cycle of recruitment, including job postings, screening, interviewing, and selection.

o Coordinate onboarding processes and orientation programs for new hires.