Tuyển Nhân viên văn phòng Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Nhân viên văn phòng Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
- Hồ Chí Minh: 3 Vo Van Tan Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Nhân viên văn phòng Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Job Summary:
We are seeking an experienced and dynamic Human Resource Specialist to oversee all aspects of human resources practices and processes. As the HR Specialist in our company, you will play a crucial role in managing the company's HR functions, from developing and executing HR operations activities including recruitment, compensation & benefits, performance management, and labor relations recruitment and employee relations to performance management and compliance. You will ensure that our company's human resources strategies align with our overall business goals, fostering a positive and productive work environment for our team of approximately 60 employees.
Key Responsibilities:
• HR planning and Recruitment and Onboarding:
o Coordinate with other managers to understand talent acquisition needs, consult on persona building, and build strategies that leverage people growth as a pinnacle of business growth
o Analyze the organization's current, future workforce needs and propose human resource strategies to ensure the availability of qualified and aligned personnel.
o Develop and implement effective recruitment strategies to attract and retain top talent.
o Manage the full cycle of recruitment, including job postings, screening, interviewing, and selection.
o Coordinate onboarding processes and orientation programs for new hires.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Blum Vietnam Co., Ltd
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
