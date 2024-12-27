Tuyển Producer (Sản xuất phim) CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu

CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR
Ngày đăng tuyển: 27/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 27/01/2025
Producer (Sản xuất phim)

Mức lương
8 - 10 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Roman Plaza Hải Phát, Tố Hữu, Đại Mỗ, Nam Từ Liêm, Hà Nội, Quận Nam Từ Liêm

Mô Tả Công Việc Producer (Sản xuất phim) Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu

Create and maintain content for social media platforms (Facebook, LinkedIn).
Produce 10 posts weekly for social platforms and 3 blog posts (in English) per week aligned with the company’s branding.
Develop and implement content pillars based on the company’s branding and messaging guidelines.
Manage and monitor social media accounts, responding promptly to messages and user interactions.
Collaborate with the designer to produce high-quality visuals for social media posts, displays, and videos.
Contribute creative ideas to marketing campaigns and promotional plans.
Track content performance metrics and optimize strategies based on data insights.
KPIs (Key Performance Indicators):
The number of content pieces created weekly/monthly.
Engagement metrics (likes, comments, shares, and follower growth).
Blog traffic growth and user interaction.

Với Mức Lương 8 - 10 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Experience: Minimum 1 year of experience in writing content or a similar position.
Education: Bachelor's degree in Business, Communications, PR, Marketing, Journalism, or related fields.
Skills:
Strong understanding of and experience with creating various forms of content for social media and digital platforms.
Excellent writing skills in English.
Ability to generate innovative ideas and take the initiative in producing engaging content.
Effective time management to handle multiple tasks and meet deadlines.
Preferences:
A proactive attitude with the ability to self-learn and adapt.
Open to feedback and dedicated to continuous improvement.
Experience in IT or technology-related industries is advantageous but optional.

Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Salary range (gross): 8 - 10M/ month
Performance-based bonuses (holiday, Tet, revenue-based bonuses upon meeting KPIs).
Full statutory benefits (social insurance, unemployment insurance, health insurance).
Weekends off (Saturday and Sunday).
A modern, fully equipped office environment.
Regular company activities (team-building events, travel, birthday celebrations).
Professional growth opportunities in marketing and content creation.
Training in marketing, especially content, SEO content, SEO techniques, and graphic design (depending on your interest and request).

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN PHẦN MỀM MOR

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Tầng 25, tháp B1, tòa nhà Roman Plaza - Hải Phát

