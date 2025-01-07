Tuyển Product Owner/Product Manager B. Braun làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This is a critical marketing role in Hospital Care team, responsible for IVC, IVS and IC portfolios. The Product Manager will involve in multitude of activities including developing robust strategic marketing plan, leading implementation of marketing activities, collaborating with Sales forces and cross-functional teams to drive portfolio performance in Vietnam market, achieve business targets and optimize product portfolios.

- Develop annual marketing plan and lead execution of marketing activities for Medical care portfolios (IVC, IVS, IC) to achieve business targets:

+ Prepare annual Marketing Plan of assigned product portfolio that defines the relevant market environment and strategic marketing direction

+ Implement marketing activities to drive sales and market share within approved budget

+ Manage marketing budget and expenses for assigned portfolios

+ Work with relevant stakeholders in the development of pricing strategies of assigned product/product group

+ Review sales forecast and collaborate with supply chain and regional team in managing overall product availability in the local market

+ Work with the Commercial excellence team to analyze market data and identify key segment drivers, growth opportunities and business threats

+ Review market information, define business opportunities for new products in order to plan and launch new product lines accordingly to drive growth and stay competitive in the market