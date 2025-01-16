Tuyển Project Manager FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Khác Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: 11th floor, Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem

Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Develop and implement initiatives to enhance project management governance.

- Perform monitoring and project management tasks according to assigned plans and objectives, while identifying risks and developing risk mitigation plans.

- Manage project resources, revenue, and costs as per the Company's requirements.

- Report project status to the Chief Delivery Officer.

- Participate in managing key, cross-departmental projects and perform other tasks as assigned.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

- Bachelor's degree, preferably from leading universities (Foreign Trade University, National Economics University, etc.).

- Knowledge of IT project management is preferred.

- Familiarity with data analysis and business analysis is an advantage.

- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure.

- Enthusiastic and highly responsible.

- Proficiency in using data analysis tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

- Fluent in English.

