Tuyển Project Manager FPT IS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại FPT IS
- Hà Nội: 11th floor, Keangnam Landmark 72, E6 Pham Hung, Nam Tu Liem
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Develop and implement initiatives to enhance project management governance.
- Perform monitoring and project management tasks according to assigned plans and objectives, while identifying risks and developing risk mitigation plans.
- Manage project resources, revenue, and costs as per the Company's requirements.
- Report project status to the Chief Delivery Officer.
- Participate in managing key, cross-departmental projects and perform other tasks as assigned.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
- Knowledge of IT project management is preferred.
- Familiarity with data analysis and business analysis is an advantage.
- Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to work under pressure.
- Enthusiastic and highly responsible.
- Proficiency in using data analysis tools (e.g., Power BI, Tableau, etc.).
- Fluent in English.
Tại FPT IS Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
