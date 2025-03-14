Tuyển Project Manager Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
- Hồ Chí Minh: Terra Royal
- 280 Nam Ky Khoi Nghia, Ward 8, District 3, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
*** Purpose of the Job/Job Mission:
The Project Support Supply Chain Engineer (or Sales and Operations Planner) is responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of the Supply Chain in Customer Projects. The primary goal is to ensure seamless and accurate scheduling that aligns with business, project, and manufacturing requirements, with a particular emphasis on timely delivery. Key responsibilities include:
- Serving as the single point of contact for the Project Manager, Supply Chain, and Logistics.
- Coordinating closely and collaborating with Commercial team, Procurement, Shipping and Manufacturing.
*** Essential Functions:
- Single point of contact within the Sales & Operations Planning Process for Project Manager, Supply Chain and Logistics
- Coordinate and collaborate closely with the commercial and procurement department, Ship-ping Specialists and Manufacturing Planners
- Define supply chain events for all components based on project strategy, lead times and giv-en capacities
- Draft, adjust and update the event schedule and prepare event schedule for kick-off meetings
- Track major events, monitor progress and proactively define actions with the Project Manag-er, the Supply Chain and Logistics in case of deviation or delay
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
