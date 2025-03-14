Tuyển Project Manager Bühler Asia Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

*** Purpose of the Job/Job Mission:

The Project Support Supply Chain Engineer (or Sales and Operations Planner) is responsible for overseeing the planning and execution of the Supply Chain in Customer Projects. The primary goal is to ensure seamless and accurate scheduling that aligns with business, project, and manufacturing requirements, with a particular emphasis on timely delivery. Key responsibilities include:

- Serving as the single point of contact for the Project Manager, Supply Chain, and Logistics.

- Coordinating closely and collaborating with Commercial team, Procurement, Shipping and Manufacturing.

*** Essential Functions:

- Single point of contact within the Sales & Operations Planning Process for Project Manager, Supply Chain and Logistics

- Coordinate and collaborate closely with the commercial and procurement department, Ship-ping Specialists and Manufacturing Planners

- Define supply chain events for all components based on project strategy, lead times and giv-en capacities

- Draft, adjust and update the event schedule and prepare event schedule for kick-off meetings

- Track major events, monitor progress and proactively define actions with the Project Manag-er, the Supply Chain and Logistics in case of deviation or delay