Tuyển Project Manager AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

** Marketing strategy:

- Build and implement integrated marketing strategies for portfolio/brand annually and by brand campaign in alignment with marketing objective and contribution to business growth.

- Propose and directly responsible for brand’s health, in-market performance, including volume growth, market share and profitability.

** Brand management:

- Manage all aspect of brand and trade marketing to build brand awareness, growth purchase intent and lead to sales.

- Analyze brand performance, market situation with macroeconomic impact and competitor’s movement about the brand to identify emerging segments, unmet customer needs and business issues to recommend proper action plans.

- Cost control to ensure all activities is within marketing budget and optimize ROI.

- Work closely with support functions to ensure smooth execution and delivery business objectives.

** Product management:

- Work closely with Regional to develop new product that relevant with customer needs, including product concept, packaging adaptation and pricing strategy.