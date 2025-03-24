Tuyển Project Manager AkzoNobel Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Project Manager Tại AkzoNobel Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: Vincom Center, 72 Đường Lê Thánh Tôn, Bến Nghé, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Project Manager Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
** Marketing strategy:
- Build and implement integrated marketing strategies for portfolio/brand annually and by brand campaign in alignment with marketing objective and contribution to business growth.
- Propose and directly responsible for brand’s health, in-market performance, including volume growth, market share and profitability.
** Brand management:
- Manage all aspect of brand and trade marketing to build brand awareness, growth purchase intent and lead to sales.
- Analyze brand performance, market situation with macroeconomic impact and competitor’s movement about the brand to identify emerging segments, unmet customer needs and business issues to recommend proper action plans.
- Cost control to ensure all activities is within marketing budget and optimize ROI.
- Work closely with support functions to ensure smooth execution and delivery business objectives.
** Product management:
- Work closely with Regional to develop new product that relevant with customer needs, including product concept, packaging adaptation and pricing strategy.
