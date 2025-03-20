Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

• Analyze and understand business and technical requirements and work with clients across different domains and industries

• Collaborate in project teams to test developed applications in a structured and successful way

• Develop, execute and review test cases based on functional, technical and usability requirements

• Create, execute and review test cases on functional and non-functional requirements

• Manage and report on your own test deliverables and test execution

• Create and manage defects along with evaluating severity and impact on the solution and scope

• Take responsibility for certifying the quality of the solution

• Work and collaborate in an agile international environment with experienced and skilled colleagues in Vietnam and Europe

• Plan and organize your own work and accurately report issues and progress in a timely manner

• Identify areas for own personal development