Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Netcompany
Ngày đăng tuyển: 20/03/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 19/04/2025
Netcompany

Manual Tester

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Netcompany

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Opal Tower 92 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

• Analyze and understand business and technical requirements and work with clients across different domains and industries
• Collaborate in project teams to test developed applications in a structured and successful way
• Develop, execute and review test cases based on functional, technical and usability requirements
• Create, execute and review test cases on functional and non-functional requirements
• Manage and report on your own test deliverables and test execution
• Create and manage defects along with evaluating severity and impact on the solution and scope
• Take responsibility for certifying the quality of the solution
• Work and collaborate in an agile international environment with experienced and skilled colleagues in Vietnam and Europe
• Plan and organize your own work and accurately report issues and progress in a timely manner
• Identify areas for own personal development

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

• Bachelor’s or Master’s degree within a relevant IT specialization
• Good English skills both in writing and verbally
• Experience from a similar position

Tại Netcompany Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Netcompany

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Netcompany

Netcompany

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: Opal Tower Building, 92 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, Ho Chi Minh city

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

