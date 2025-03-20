Tuyển Manual Tester Netcompany làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Manual Tester Tại Netcompany
- Hồ Chí Minh: Opal Tower 92 Nguyen Huu Canh, Ward 22, Binh Thanh District, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Manual Tester Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Analyze and understand business and technical requirements and work with clients across different domains and industries
• Collaborate in project teams to test developed applications in a structured and successful way
• Develop, execute and review test cases based on functional, technical and usability requirements
• Create, execute and review test cases on functional and non-functional requirements
• Manage and report on your own test deliverables and test execution
• Create and manage defects along with evaluating severity and impact on the solution and scope
• Take responsibility for certifying the quality of the solution
• Work and collaborate in an agile international environment with experienced and skilled colleagues in Vietnam and Europe
• Plan and organize your own work and accurately report issues and progress in a timely manner
• Identify areas for own personal development
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Good English skills both in writing and verbally
• Experience from a similar position
Tại Netcompany Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Netcompany
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
