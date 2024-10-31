Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế
- Hà Nội:
- Sun Grand City Ancora Residence, Phố Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng
Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Estimate effort, cost, schedule of the project
Manage issue & risk
Manage requirement, change request
Manage progress and quality
Review document
Assured and Prepare all UAT/deliverable official required paperwork
Manage stakeholder
Delivery product
Managing project conflicts.
Assist Project Director 2.BA role (40%)
Understand and work with the BA team to present solutions to customers.
Plan, implement activities for customer surveys and analyze customer requests.
Understand business value of the Salesforce system to validate business requirements.
Support/Oversight testing activities and user training.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
2+ years experience working with Management Role
Having knowledge in procedures of sales management (wholesales/ retail/back office), customer services, banking operations...
Having knowledge in CRM implementation is a plus.
A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work
Good teamwork and reliability and flexibility
Good in writing and customer relationship
Read & written skills in English
Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Bonus: laptop provision,phone allowance,
Bonus according to company policy: company gifts on special days and holidays
Salary review once per year
Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance according to Labour law
Health Insurance (PTI), Annual health Check-Up, teambuilding, company trip
Working time: Monday - Friday
Annual leaves at least 12 days per year
Career development: company-sponsored training and exam registration for the acquisition of international IT certifications; involve in IT projects with industry experts; personalized career path development
Working environment: dynamic, professional and creative environment to promote the best of their abilities at work.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI