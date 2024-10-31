Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế
Ngày đăng tuyển: 31/10/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 01/12/2024
Quản lý dự án bất động sản

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Quản lý dự án bất động sản Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội:

- Sun Grand City Ancora Residence, Phố Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Estimate effort, cost, schedule of the project
Manage issue & risk
Manage requirement, change request
Manage progress and quality
Review document
Assured and Prepare all UAT/deliverable official required paperwork
Manage stakeholder
Delivery product
Managing project conflicts.
Assist Project Director 2.BA role (40%)
Understand and work with the BA team to present solutions to customers.
Plan, implement activities for customer surveys and analyze customer requests.
Understand business value of the Salesforce system to validate business requirements.
Support/Oversight testing activities and user training.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree: IT, finance or business management
2+ years experience working with Management Role
Having knowledge in procedures of sales management (wholesales/ retail/back office), customer services, banking operations...
Having knowledge in CRM implementation is a plus.
A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work
Good teamwork and reliability and flexibility
Good in writing and customer relationship
Read & written skills in English

Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (negotiation)
Bonus: laptop provision,phone allowance,
Bonus according to company policy: company gifts on special days and holidays
Salary review once per year
Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance according to Labour law
Health Insurance (PTI), Annual health Check-Up, teambuilding, company trip
Working time: Monday - Friday
Annual leaves at least 12 days per year
Career development: company-sponsored training and exam registration for the acquisition of international IT certifications; involve in IT projects with industry experts; personalized career path development
Working environment: dynamic, professional and creative environment to promote the best of their abilities at work.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 1 Lương Yên, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

