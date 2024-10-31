Tuyển Quản lý dự án bất động sản Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hà Nội: - Sun Grand City Ancora Residence, Phố Lương Yên, Bạch Đằng, Hai Bà Trưng, Hà Nội, Quận Hai Bà Trưng

Mô Tả Công Việc Quản lý dự án bất động sản Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Estimate effort, cost, schedule of the project

Manage issue & risk

Manage requirement, change request

Manage progress and quality

Review document

Assured and Prepare all UAT/deliverable official required paperwork

Manage stakeholder

Delivery product

Managing project conflicts.

Assist Project Director 2.BA role (40%)

Understand and work with the BA team to present solutions to customers.

Plan, implement activities for customer surveys and analyze customer requests.

Understand business value of the Salesforce system to validate business requirements.

Support/Oversight testing activities and user training.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Bachelor degree: IT, finance or business management

2+ years experience working with Management Role

Having knowledge in procedures of sales management (wholesales/ retail/back office), customer services, banking operations...

Having knowledge in CRM implementation is a plus.

A commitment to quality and a thorough approach to work

Good teamwork and reliability and flexibility

Good in writing and customer relationship

Read & written skills in English

Tại Công ty TNHH Tích hợp hệ thống quản lý quốc tế Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Competitive salary (negotiation)

Bonus: laptop provision,phone allowance,

Bonus according to company policy: company gifts on special days and holidays

Salary review once per year

Social Insurance, Health Insurance, Unemployment Insurance according to Labour law

Health Insurance (PTI), Annual health Check-Up, teambuilding, company trip

Working time: Monday - Friday

Annual leaves at least 12 days per year

Career development: company-sponsored training and exam registration for the acquisition of international IT certifications; involve in IT projects with industry experts; personalized career path development

Working environment: dynamic, professional and creative environment to promote the best of their abilities at work.

