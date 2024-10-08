Tuyển Quản lý CÔNG TY LIÊN DOANH KHÁCH SẠN SAIGON RIVERSIDE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 5 năm Cấp bậc Chưa cập nhật

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 1, đường Ngô Đức Kế, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, TPHCM, Quận 1

Mô Tả Công Việc

- Manage the business aspects of the bar & karaoke rooms, managing budgets & daily operation, setting monthly/yearly revenue goals

- Creating effective schedules and quickly resolving problem to ensuring operation floor is well staffed during peak hours

- Planning and exenoting all promotional events

- Promote and grow the business, hire and train staff, and ensure that patrons are receiving excellent drinks, food, and service

- Manage and ensure staffs are always present in the working area at all times. Ensure that all team members clearly understand all information to feedback to customer

- Ensure that all disputes and complaints of customer are handled and resolved professionally, accurately, efficiently and reported directly to GM

- Working shift includes: is flexible due to operation

- Working 8hrs40/day changing shift, 5.5days/week (1.5 day OFF),

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

- Be able to work with diverse personalities and diffuse tense situations

- Be observant and have the ability to think critically and efficiently. be a skilled communicator with excellent problem solving, observation, and interpersonal skills

- Ability to diffuse tense situations and resolve conflicts

- Strong understanding of business management and accounting principles

- Effectively delegate responsibilities and maximize resources

- At least 5year experience of supervisory position in similar field

- Graduating from college or higher

- Willingness to work night shift, weekends, and holidays

- Good Computer skill

- Excellent English written and verbal communication skills. Chinese additional language – beneficial

Quyền Lợi Được Hưởng

- Basic Salary: Negotiable

- Incentive bonus based revenue

- Night work allowance + parking allowance + tip

- All benefits under the Labor code are fully ensured.

- Professional working environment

- Other benefits of company:

+ Public Holiday Bonus

+ 13th salary

+ Meals, uniform, laundry support

+ Accident insurance package

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

