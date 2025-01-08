Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kusto Home làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Kusto Home làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Kusto Home
Ngày đăng tuyển: 08/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 22/02/2025
Kusto Home

Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Tại Kusto Home

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Hồ Chí Minh, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Sales Admin/Sales Support/Sales Associate Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Assist Service Department with daily admin work in the office; taking care of receiving all mails, calls, documents...
• Checking and preparing payment documents for invoices, contracts from suppliers; clients and among other departments.
• Provide assistance to Line Manager in supervising clients/retail tenants’ compliance with rules & regulations and general performance.
• Ensure all service requests from clients/retail tenants are attended and responded to in a timely manner; inform and remind Line Manager on requests needs to solve urgently.
• Record and inform Line Manager to all clients/retail tenant’s complaints, promptly and efficiently.
• Communicate with clients/retail tenants for completing documents, reports, etc.. and to ensure normal operations of retail stores.
• Carry out any other relevant tasks assigned by Line Manager.
• Responsible for issuing notification letters, reminders and other necessary actions to collect money from customers.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Kusto Home Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Kusto Home

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Kusto Home

Kusto Home

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: No 01 - Street No.104-BTT, Quarter 3, Binh Trung Tay Ward, District 2, HCMC, Vietnam

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

