Tuyển Social Media CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch
- Hồ Chí Minh: 9th Floor, MPlaza Saigon, 39 Le Duan St., District 1, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Self-Inspection
• Ensure timely completion of self-inspection assignments as scheduled in the annual self- inspection plan;
• Assist to conduct self-inspection on special subjects or perform special assignments, investigations and projects which is timely requested by Branch General Manager;
• Conduct self-inspection for relevant risks that were identify as major risks in Annual Risk Assessment (ARA) process on monthly basic;
• Assist Team Head on review, update and revise self-inspection questionnaires/ program on risk base method to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of self-inspection activities over internal control system;
• Provide recommendations for improving the control environment;
• Document findings/observations and prepare reports for management;
• Remediation status tracking, ensure that appropriate review/follow-up action is taken regarding any internal control/financial reporting concerns identified in the Regulators’ examinations, Head Office and external/internal audits;
• Participate in the development and maintenance of inspection plans and methodologies;
• Stay current with relevant policies and regulations in all business functions/products & programs.
2. Report
• Prepare relevant statutory reports send to local agencies as assigned by team Head;
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

