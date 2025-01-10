Tuyển Social Media CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Self-Inspection

• Ensure timely completion of self-inspection assignments as scheduled in the annual self- inspection plan;

• Assist to conduct self-inspection on special subjects or perform special assignments, investigations and projects which is timely requested by Branch General Manager;

• Conduct self-inspection for relevant risks that were identify as major risks in Annual Risk Assessment (ARA) process on monthly basic;

• Assist Team Head on review, update and revise self-inspection questionnaires/ program on risk base method to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of self-inspection activities over internal control system;

• Provide recommendations for improving the control environment;

• Document findings/observations and prepare reports for management;

• Remediation status tracking, ensure that appropriate review/follow-up action is taken regarding any internal control/financial reporting concerns identified in the Regulators’ examinations, Head Office and external/internal audits;

• Participate in the development and maintenance of inspection plans and methodologies;

• Stay current with relevant policies and regulations in all business functions/products & programs.

2. Report

• Prepare relevant statutory reports send to local agencies as assigned by team Head;