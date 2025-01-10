Tuyển Social Media CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Social Media CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 10/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 24/02/2025
CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch

Social Media

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 9th Floor, MPlaza Saigon, 39 Le Duan St., District 1, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

1. Self-Inspection
• Ensure timely completion of self-inspection assignments as scheduled in the annual self- inspection plan;
• Assist to conduct self-inspection on special subjects or perform special assignments, investigations and projects which is timely requested by Branch General Manager;
• Conduct self-inspection for relevant risks that were identify as major risks in Annual Risk Assessment (ARA) process on monthly basic;
• Assist Team Head on review, update and revise self-inspection questionnaires/ program on risk base method to enhance efficiency and effectiveness of self-inspection activities over internal control system;
• Provide recommendations for improving the control environment;
• Document findings/observations and prepare reports for management;
• Remediation status tracking, ensure that appropriate review/follow-up action is taken regarding any internal control/financial reporting concerns identified in the Regulators’ examinations, Head Office and external/internal audits;
• Participate in the development and maintenance of inspection plans and methodologies;
• Stay current with relevant policies and regulations in all business functions/products & programs.
2. Report
• Prepare relevant statutory reports send to local agencies as assigned by team Head;

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch

CTBC BANK – HCMC Branch

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 9th Floor, MPlaza Saigon, 39 Le Duan St., District 1, HCMC

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-social-media-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ho-chi-minh-job301904
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Tin tức liên quan

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 30 - 40 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ Y TẾ NHẬT VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 30 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Tuyển Quản lý Cửa hàng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN BẢO TÍN MẠNH HẢI Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Hồ Chí Minh Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Tuyển Kỹ sư cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH CHẾ TẠO BƠM TS
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 50 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN QUÂN ĐỘI - CHI NHÁNH NAM SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 50 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 23 - 43 Triệu
NGÂN HÀNG THƯƠNG MẠI CỔ PHẦN VIỆT NAM THƯƠNG TÍN Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 25/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Long An Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển 23 - 43 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Tuyển Kiến trúc sư CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XCONS SÀI GÒN
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Cần Thơ Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Tuyển Trưởng phòng kinh doanh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHIỆP TOÀN PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển 25 - 35 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH KIM HÀ VIỆT. Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Tuyển Quản lý kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ làm việc tại Thanh Hóa thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ VIỄN THÔNG THIÊN TÚ
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Thanh Hóa Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Tuyển Kỹ sư vật liệu Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Chứng khoán MB
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THỜI TRANG SÀI GÒN XUÂN HOÀ
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THỊNH CƯỜNG Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH H&E INDUSTRIES VIETNAM
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 32 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Tuyển Giám đốc sản xuất CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES làm việc tại Hải Phòng thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH VITTORIA ACCESSORIES
Hạn nộp: 31/12/2025
Hải Phòng Còn 93 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Tuyển Software Engineer Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Raksul Vietnam Co.ltd
Hạn nộp: 04/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CELEBRITY FASHION VINA
Hạn nộp: 24/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Tuyển Kỹ sư xây dựng Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH một thành viên Vinaconex Đầu tư
Hạn nộp: 23/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm My Tonic
Tuyển Social Media My Tonic làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
My Tonic
Hạn nộp: 27/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ TRUYỀN THÔNG CHÂU Á
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Tuyển Social Media Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD. làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Hino Motors Vietnam, LTD.
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Social Media Navigos Search làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 900 - 11 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 900 - 11 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH TeenUp làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 17 Triệu
Công ty TNHH TeenUp
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Yusen Logistics (Việt Nam)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH TOP TALENT
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Tuyển Social Media A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
A. Hartrodt Logistics (Vietnam) Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 29/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty TNHH Panasonic Electric Works Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 31/08/2025
Bình Dương Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THỦY VÂN MỘC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THỦY VÂN MỘC
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH HVNet làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 0 - 18 Triệu Công ty TNHH HVNet
0.1 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EYE STATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN EYE STATION
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Daiko Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LEIRA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 11 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LEIRA
9 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty TNHH Esang Vina làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty TNHH Esang Vina
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH LOGISTICS PANAKOR VIỆT NAM
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH HOÀNG ĐĂNG VN
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Evergreen Logistics VN CO., LTD
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Sammin Sea & Air Co., Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TM DV DU LỊCH THE FLY
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH Ô Tô Isuzu Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 10 Triệu Dai-ichi Life Việt Nam
6 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Social Media EMG Education làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận EMG Education
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty TNHH HYUNDAI Glovis Việt Nam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH HYUNDAI Glovis Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN FADO GLOBAL
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Giải pháp du lịch Gohub
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Social Media KGL Vietnam Co.,ltd – HCM Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận KGL Vietnam Co.,ltd – HCM Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Skill Direct Pty Ltd làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Skill Direct Pty Ltd
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media LOGISTEED Vietnam Co., Ltd. làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận LOGISTEED Vietnam Co., Ltd.
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Cuộc Sống Xanh làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 392 - 511 USD Công Ty Cổ Phần Phát Triển Cuộc Sống Xanh
392 - 511 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Mizuho Bank, Ltd. - HCMC Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Streets International, INC làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Streets International, INC
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Orion Food Vina Co,. Ltd - Head Office
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SURI & ELLA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ SURI & ELLA
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH SOKSARAM FORWARDING VN
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media Integrate Logistics Company Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Integrate Logistics Company Limited
0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Social Media HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận HEINEKEN Vietnam
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm