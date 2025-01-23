Tuyển Social Media Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Social Media Tại Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company
- Hồ Chí Minh: 201
- 203 Cách Mạng Tháng Tám, phường 4, Quận 3, Thành phố Hồ Chí Minh, Việt Nam
Mô Tả Công Việc Social Media Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
• Implement all inspection work, prepare all documents related to import and export
• Implement customs declaration, proficient use ECUSS / VNACCS software
• Implement payment procedures related to import and export
• Implement specialized procedures - check the state quality of imported goods
• Supervisor vendors carry out customs clearance and transportation services
• Coordinate with relevant departments to control the delivery of goods to warehouses and works
• Report, track work progress, coordinate with other departments to work quickly
• Update legal regulations on import and export activities, be responsible for implementing customs regulations
• Implement tasks as assigned by direct management
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
• Language Skills: English communication required, reporting skills, proficiency in office computing
• Age: 25-30
• 2 year or more over experience in import and export field, knowledge of Import Export oprerating, knowledge of forwarding, customs procedures at the border gates, customs procedures for import and export goods, knowledge of HS codes and liquidation/clearance at the port
Tại Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Daikin Air Conditioning (Vietnam) Joint Stock Company
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
