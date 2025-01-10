Tuyển Software Engineer Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Software Engineer Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: CT Building – 56 Yen The, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam.
Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities and Duties
• Analyze requirement and clarify to create plan/design/testcase in Japanese.
• Meeting with customer to report status daily, issues and verify requirement.
• Contact directly with Japanese customer via Teams, Viber, Confluence v.v…
• Open, verify report, track, and monitor bug/defects in the defect tracking system.
• Work closely with the development team to develop, maintain and execute manual test cases.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Must have:
• Have level N2-N3 in listening and speaking Japanese.
• Having passionate in IT industry, willing to learn attitude.
• Having taken a related course on software testing is a plus.
• Carefulness and logical thinking.
• Be able to learn/self-investigate new knowledge.
• Accuracy and attention to detail.
• Good at Time management.
Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH)
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
