Tuyển Software Engineer Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: CT Building – 56 Yen The, Ward 2, Tan Binh District, HCMC, Vietnam.

Mô Tả Công Việc Software Engineer

Responsibilities and Duties

• Analyze requirement and clarify to create plan/design/testcase in Japanese.

• Meeting with customer to report status daily, issues and verify requirement.

• Contact directly with Japanese customer via Teams, Viber, Confluence v.v…

• Open, verify report, track, and monitor bug/defects in the defect tracking system.

• Work closely with the development team to develop, maintain and execute manual test cases.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Must have:

• Have level N2-N3 in listening and speaking Japanese.

• Having passionate in IT industry, willing to learn attitude.

• Having taken a related course on software testing is a plus.

• Carefulness and logical thinking.

• Be able to learn/self-investigate new knowledge.

• Accuracy and attention to detail.

• Good at Time management.

Tại Galaxy Digital Holdings Co., Ltd (GH) Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển

