Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Quận 9, Quận 9
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
As a Tech Lead at XNO, you will be responsible for leading and managing the engineering team to develop a modern stock trading platform using cutting-edge technologies such as AI, Machine Learning, and Big Data. This role requires a combination of strong technical skills and leadership abilities to build a scalable, secure, and high-performance system.
Key Responsibilities:
1. Technical Leadership
2. Team Management
3. Product Development
4. Risk Management and Security
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
1. Experience and Knowledge
2. Skills
3. Other Requirements
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
• Competitive salary based on experience, plus performance-based bonuses and profit-sharing.
• A dynamic, creative working environment that values flexibility and individual talent.
• Opportunities to work with and learn from cutting-edge technologies.
• Full benefits package, including insurance, annual leave, 13th-month salary, team building, and ESOP.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHỆ ĐẦU TƯ VIỆT NAM
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
