Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ASPIRE SOFT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Technical Leader Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASPIRE SOFT TECH
- Hồ Chí Minh: 72
- 74 đường B4, Khu phố 1, Phường An Lợi Đông
Mô Tả Công Việc Technical Leader Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Purpose of Role
We are looking for a Hardware Technical Manager to lead the management and maintenance of power bank rental stations and related hardware. The ideal candidate will ensure the infrastructure is operational, reliable, and customer-focused.
Job Responsibilities: included but not limited:
• Hardware Management: Oversee installation, maintenance, and optimization of power bank stations and batteries
• Technical Support: Provide troubleshooting and resolve hardware issues promptly to minimize downtime.
• Performance Monitoring: Monitor hardware performance and implement maintenance schedules.
• Project Management: Lead technical projects for hardware installations, upgrades, and expansions.
• Vendor Relations: Manage relationships with suppliers, negotiate contracts, and handle warranty claims.
• Team Leadership: Lead a team of technicians, providing training and ensuring adherence to safety protocols.
• Quality Assurance: Ensure hardware meets industry standards and regulatory requirements.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASPIRE SOFT TECH Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
13th payment
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ASPIRE SOFT TECH
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
