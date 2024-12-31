Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH ASPIRE SOFT TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Purpose of Role

We are looking for a Hardware Technical Manager to lead the management and maintenance of power bank rental stations and related hardware. The ideal candidate will ensure the infrastructure is operational, reliable, and customer-focused.

Job Responsibilities: included but not limited:

• Hardware Management: Oversee installation, maintenance, and optimization of power bank stations and batteries

• Technical Support: Provide troubleshooting and resolve hardware issues promptly to minimize downtime.

• Performance Monitoring: Monitor hardware performance and implement maintenance schedules.

• Project Management: Lead technical projects for hardware installations, upgrades, and expansions.

• Vendor Relations: Manage relationships with suppliers, negotiate contracts, and handle warranty claims.

• Team Leadership: Lead a team of technicians, providing training and ensuring adherence to safety protocols.

• Quality Assurance: Ensure hardware meets industry standards and regulatory requirements.