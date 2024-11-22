Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp
Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM
Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Thực tập sinh
Địa điểm làm việc
- Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà UOA, 6 Tân Trào, Quận 7, Quận 7
Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsible for designing publications for sales campaigns during the month on e-commerce platforms (Banner, Product Avatar,...)
Responsible for designing media publications: social posts on fanpage, advertising poster,...
Design graphic publications: Logo, catalog, brand guideline, website,...
Edit and complete product designs as required.Coordinate with Marketing and E-com to plan and design ideas for each month and each campaign.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Graduated from College/University majoring in Graphic design.
Have basic knowledge: Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effect... and related applications.
Basic knowledge of using 3D max or Sketchup software is an advantage (is a plus)
Creative thinking ability, analyzing design content, effectively conveying personal ideas. Always updating design trends, colors in the same field.
Ability to work in a team as well as independently, able to handle high pressure, proactive in work
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Internship allowance support
On-the-job training throughout the working period
Professional, dynamic, young, and enthusiastic working environment
Opportunities to advance to official positions after the internship period
Opportunities for professional training and development in the field of Digital Marketing
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM
