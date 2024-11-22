Tuyển Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm Không yêu cầu Cấp bậc Thực tập sinh

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Tòa nhà UOA, 6 Tân Trào, Quận 7, Quận 7

Mô Tả Công Việc Graphic Design/Illustration/Animation Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsible for designing publications for sales campaigns during the month on e-commerce platforms (Banner, Product Avatar,...)

Responsible for designing media publications: social posts on fanpage, advertising poster,...

Design graphic publications: Logo, catalog, brand guideline, website,...

Edit and complete product designs as required.Coordinate with Marketing and E-com to plan and design ideas for each month and each campaign.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Graduated from College/University majoring in Graphic design.

Have basic knowledge: Illustrator, Photoshop, After Effect... and related applications.

Basic knowledge of using 3D max or Sketchup software is an advantage (is a plus)

Creative thinking ability, analyzing design content, effectively conveying personal ideas. Always updating design trends, colors in the same field.

Ability to work in a team as well as independently, able to handle high pressure, proactive in work

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Internship allowance support

On-the-job training throughout the working period

Professional, dynamic, young, and enthusiastic working environment

Opportunities to advance to official positions after the internship period

Opportunities for professional training and development in the field of Digital Marketing

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH THIẾT BỊ THÔNG MINH O-TECH VIỆT NAM

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây. Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin