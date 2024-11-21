Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 12 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: Số 7 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, P.9, Q.5, TP.HCM, Quận 5

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu

Plan, monitor & execute trade marketing activities. Work with internal teams and agencies to ensure deadline and KPIs

Cost control & manage settlement fee of trade marketing activities

Develop and implement promotion plan for the assigned product within marketing budget

Work with relevant department to produce marketing materials

Conduct market research for new product

Create and maintain good relationship with Chef, Executive Chef partners and customers.

Coordinating with internal department (Finance, Legal, Admin, Retail...) to finish paperwork: contract, payment request, purchase order and other related jobs assigned by line managers.

Keep track, monitor, and do evaluation of monthly/yearly approved marketing plan and monitoring monthly/yearly marketing activities.

Prepare updated reports to line manager after deployment of campaigns

Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Female, born in 1996, good-looking appearance.

College/ University graduates. Majored in Marketing, Economic, or related field

At least 1-2 years in Marketing, A&P, PR (preferably in F&B, Hospitality industry is a plus)

Good communication and event/time management skills

Good presentation skill and ability to negotiate

Creative and logical thinking

Able to work independently and is also a team player

Fluent in English

Experience in working with agencies (Nice to have)

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Insurance, Incentive bonus

Working in a dynamic, professional environment, promoted according to ability and dedication.

Able to network and work alongside with some of the best chefs in the industry. Take part in professional industry events, internal & external trainings, tradeshow, ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION

