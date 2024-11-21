Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 7 Nguyễn Chí Thanh, P.9, Q.5, TP.HCM, Quận 5
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu
Plan, monitor & execute trade marketing activities. Work with internal teams and agencies to ensure deadline and KPIs
Cost control & manage settlement fee of trade marketing activities
Develop and implement promotion plan for the assigned product within marketing budget
Work with relevant department to produce marketing materials
Conduct market research for new product
Create and maintain good relationship with Chef, Executive Chef partners and customers.
Coordinating with internal department (Finance, Legal, Admin, Retail...) to finish paperwork: contract, payment request, purchase order and other related jobs assigned by line managers.
Keep track, monitor, and do evaluation of monthly/yearly approved marketing plan and monitoring monthly/yearly marketing activities.
Prepare updated reports to line manager after deployment of campaigns
Với Mức Lương 10 - 12 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
College/ University graduates. Majored in Marketing, Economic, or related field
At least 1-2 years in Marketing, A&P, PR (preferably in F&B, Hospitality industry is a plus)
Good communication and event/time management skills
Good presentation skill and ability to negotiate
Creative and logical thinking
Able to work independently and is also a team player
Fluent in English
Experience in working with agencies (Nice to have)
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Working in a dynamic, professional environment, promoted according to ability and dedication.
Able to network and work alongside with some of the best chefs in the industry. Take part in professional industry events, internal & external trainings, tradeshow, ...
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI UNITED VISION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
