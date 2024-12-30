Tuyển Trade Marketing HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
- Hồ Chí Minh: No 5, Me Linh Square, Ben Nghe
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
This position is to support D&TT Manager to design & implementation on Discount & Trade-term Strategy to identify Revenue & Profitability Growth opportunities.
Key Responsibilities
Support to Drive Trade-Terms Agenda of Heineken Vietnam
• Analyze and evaluate effectiveness and execution of Trade – term
• Align with finance budget allocation
• Identify & Make recommendations on initiatives to optimize Trade - term investment for profit margin maximization
• Coordinate with Sales/TMKT team to Execute Trade – term strategy at Regional Level
• Maintain transparency on market/competition’s investment evolution
• Establish, maintain & improve related processes & tools, automated dashboards/reporting
• Drive continuous improvement of RM Performance Management & processes within the OpCo
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại HEINEKEN Vietnam
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI