Tuyển Trade Marketing HEINEKEN Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

This position is to support D&TT Manager to design & implementation on Discount & Trade-term Strategy to identify Revenue & Profitability Growth opportunities.

Key Responsibilities

Support to Drive Trade-Terms Agenda of Heineken Vietnam

• Analyze and evaluate effectiveness and execution of Trade – term

• Align with finance budget allocation

• Identify & Make recommendations on initiatives to optimize Trade - term investment for profit margin maximization

• Coordinate with Sales/TMKT team to Execute Trade – term strategy at Regional Level

• Maintain transparency on market/competition’s investment evolution

• Establish, maintain & improve related processes & tools, automated dashboards/reporting

• Drive continuous improvement of RM Performance Management & processes within the OpCo