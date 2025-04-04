Tuyển Trade Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

- Be responsible for processing daily trade transactions to and from the Branch to ensure customers receive and execute payments in a timely manner. Also, responsible for processing various transactions including but not limited to Export, Import and Commodity Trade Finance from customers into the Branch

- Deliver service customers to enhance function\'s reputation and meet customer\'s expectations - Work in partnership with various departments including to collect information, clarify transaction requests specifically for daily transactions and seek advice and support in relation to the transaction - Work in partnership with Product Officers to collect information and clarify transaction requests specifically for export, import and commodity trade finance

- Collaborate with counterparties of relevant regional and HQ divisions/offices

- Review all documentation prior to processing to ensure accuracy

- Process all daily transactions including but not limited Export, Import and Commodity Trade finance in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations

- Store documentation in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations

- Complete checklists in a timely manner

- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and limits

- Develop recommendations for continuous improvement and support implementation.

- Support in managing the risk profile for the department