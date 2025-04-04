Tuyển Trade Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Capital Place, Phố Liễu Giai, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hanoi, Vietnam
Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
- Be responsible for processing daily trade transactions to and from the Branch to ensure customers receive and execute payments in a timely manner. Also, responsible for processing various transactions including but not limited to Export, Import and Commodity Trade Finance from customers into the Branch
- Deliver service customers to enhance function\'s reputation and meet customer\'s expectations - Work in partnership with various departments including to collect information, clarify transaction requests specifically for daily transactions and seek advice and support in relation to the transaction - Work in partnership with Product Officers to collect information and clarify transaction requests specifically for export, import and commodity trade finance
- Collaborate with counterparties of relevant regional and HQ divisions/offices
- Review all documentation prior to processing to ensure accuracy
- Process all daily transactions including but not limited Export, Import and Commodity Trade finance in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations
- Store documentation in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations
- Complete checklists in a timely manner
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and limits
- Develop recommendations for continuous improvement and support implementation.
- Support in managing the risk profile for the department
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
