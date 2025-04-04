Tuyển Trade Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trade Marketing Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch
Ngày đăng tuyển: 04/04/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 04/05/2025
Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Trade Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trade Marketing Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Mới tốt nghiệp
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 10, Capital Place, Phố Liễu Giai, Ngọc Khánh, Ba Đình, Hanoi, Vietnam

Mô Tả Công Việc Trade Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

- Be responsible for processing daily trade transactions to and from the Branch to ensure customers receive and execute payments in a timely manner. Also, responsible for processing various transactions including but not limited to Export, Import and Commodity Trade Finance from customers into the Branch
- Deliver service customers to enhance function\'s reputation and meet customer\'s expectations - Work in partnership with various departments including to collect information, clarify transaction requests specifically for daily transactions and seek advice and support in relation to the transaction - Work in partnership with Product Officers to collect information and clarify transaction requests specifically for export, import and commodity trade finance
- Collaborate with counterparties of relevant regional and HQ divisions/offices
- Review all documentation prior to processing to ensure accuracy
- Process all daily transactions including but not limited Export, Import and Commodity Trade finance in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations
- Store documentation in accordance to MUFG policies and guidelines as well as local regulations
- Complete checklists in a timely manner
- Ensure compliance with relevant regulations and limits
- Develop recommendations for continuous improvement and support implementation.
- Support in managing the risk profile for the department

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Mufg Bank, Ltd., Hanoi Branch

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 10th Floor, Tower 1, Capital Place , 29 Lieu Giai Street, Ngoc Khanh Precinct, Ba Dinh Dist, Ha Noi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-trade-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job345936
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên thủ kho CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 11 Triệu
CÔNG TY CP VENICII VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 11 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Tuyển Nhân viên mua hàng Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty Cổ Phần Kỹ Nghệ Kingtech
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển 9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Tuyển Kế toán nội bộ CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu
CHI NHÁNH CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DÂN KHANG TẠI HÀ NỘI
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KỸ THUẬT NĂNG LƯỢNG ECOSUN
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Tuyển Sales Engineer CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ KỸ THUẬT VÀ THIẾT BỊ PHỤ TÙNG SINOVINA
Hạn nộp: 20/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 5 ngày để ứng tuyển 10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Edufit
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Edufit làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 19 Triệu
Edufit
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 24 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 19 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Tuyển Business Analyst FPT Smart Cloud (FCI) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 45 Triệu
FPT Smart Cloud (FCI)
Hạn nộp: 03/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 18 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 45 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu
Công Ty CP Thương Mại Vận Tải Ruby
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 27 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Tuyển Social Media Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited, Ho Chi Minh City Branch
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO làm việc tại Bình Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ TOSUDO
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Bình Dương Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN KIẾN THỨC VIỆT
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 15 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU BKG HOME
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NHI KHOA VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Gỗ BKG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty CP Gỗ BKG
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty BKG Tân Mỹ
Hạn nộp: 17/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 2 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
Công ty Vàng - Bạc - Đá quý Huy Thành
Hạn nộp: 13/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN DƯỢC PHẨM BẢO MINH
Hạn nộp: 11/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Mega Sun
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Trade Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CJ CGV Vietnam
Tuyển Trade Marketing CJ CGV Vietnam làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CJ CGV Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 28/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Dịch vụ DQ Global làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Thương mại và Dịch vụ DQ Global
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC IELTS MENTOR làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH GIÁO DỤC IELTS MENTOR
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện đa khoa quốc tế GSV làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 15 Triệu Công ty cổ phần bệnh viện đa khoa quốc tế GSV
13 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI PHƯỢNG HOÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ THƯƠNG MẠI PHƯỢNG HOÀNG
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP HTV (CellphoneS) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI TỔNG HỢP HTV (CellphoneS)
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH BLACK PEARL VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH BLACK PEARL VIỆT NAM
12 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT, LẮP RÁP TUẤN NGHĨA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT, LẮP RÁP TUẤN NGHĨA
10 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ K.L.E.V.E làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ K.L.E.V.E
13 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ULTD THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ULTD THỊNH PHÁT
9 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIVESPO PHARMA
20 - 25 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI ĐẦU TƯ VÀ PHÁT TRIỂN HOÀNG HUY
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VICOSTONE Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN VICOSTONE Pro Company
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN OMINEXT
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN PEN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Đến 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN GOLDEN PEN
Tới 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty CP Cơ điện Trần Phú Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty CP Cơ điện Trần Phú Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ ĐẦU TƯ MINH PHONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ ĐẦU TƯ MINH PHONG
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU THỰC PHẨM QUỐC TẾ AN THỊNH PHÁT
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Cúc Phương làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Cúc Phương
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & CÔNG NGHỆ GREENVERSE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ĐẦU TƯ & CÔNG NGHỆ GREENVERSE
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI RỒNG PHƯƠNG BẮC
13 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn G
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 22 Triệu Công ty Cổ Phần Lamer
15 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CÔNG NGHỆ & SÁNG TẠO TRẺ TEKY HOLDINGS
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIK GROUP VIỆT NAM Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MIK GROUP VIỆT NAM Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trade Marketing CÔNG TY K.LONG - (TNHH) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY K.LONG - (TNHH)
18 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm