Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM
Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Overview
Deploy, coordinate, and monitor the implementation of the instructions of the Group CIO and ensure effective implementation of the function of supporting the GROUP CIO in managing daily activities of company.
Responsibility
1. Business Plan
- Coordinate and support the preparation of the Company's annual Business Plan
- Coordinate, support and monitor the implementation of the approved Annual Business Plan
2. Support Managing Director – Related to KPIs
- Support the Group CIO to establish and evaluate annual KPIs
- Support the Group CIO to allocate annual KPIs to Directors/Heads of Departments
- Support the Group CIO to review and evaluate the annual KPIs of Directors/Heads of Departments
3. Support Managing Director – Related to Company PMF
- Support the Group CIO to establish annual PMF
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Other
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
