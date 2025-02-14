Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 16/03/2025
Trợ lý giám đốc

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý giám đốc Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, Phường Tân Phú, Quận 7, HCM

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý giám đốc Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Overview
Deploy, coordinate, and monitor the implementation of the instructions of the Group CIO and ensure effective implementation of the function of supporting the GROUP CIO in managing daily activities of company.
Responsibility
1. Business Plan
- Coordinate and support the preparation of the Company's annual Business Plan
- Coordinate, support and monitor the implementation of the approved Annual Business Plan
2. Support Managing Director – Related to KPIs
- Support the Group CIO to establish and evaluate annual KPIs
- Support the Group CIO to allocate annual KPIs to Directors/Heads of Departments
- Support the Group CIO to review and evaluate the annual KPIs of Directors/Heads of Departments
3. Support Managing Director – Related to Company PMF
- Support the Group CIO to establish annual PMF

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Thưởng
Other

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Số 6 Nguyễn Khắc Viện, P. Tân Phú, Quận 7, TP.HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

