Tuyển Trợ lý giám đốc Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Nam Long làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Overview

Deploy, coordinate, and monitor the implementation of the instructions of the Group CIO and ensure effective implementation of the function of supporting the GROUP CIO in managing daily activities of company.

Responsibility

1. Business Plan

- Coordinate and support the preparation of the Company's annual Business Plan

- Coordinate, support and monitor the implementation of the approved Annual Business Plan

2. Support Managing Director – Related to KPIs

- Support the Group CIO to establish and evaluate annual KPIs

- Support the Group CIO to allocate annual KPIs to Directors/Heads of Departments

- Support the Group CIO to review and evaluate the annual KPIs of Directors/Heads of Departments

3. Support Managing Director – Related to Company PMF

- Support the Group CIO to establish annual PMF