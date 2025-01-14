Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 4 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 43 đường D7, P. An Khánh, Tp. Thủ Đức, Tp. HCM, Quận 2

Job description:

- Prepare meeting agendas, attend meetings with the GD, and take detailed meeting minutes.

- Organize and coordinate business travel, including itineraries and accommodations.

- Prepare reports, presentations, and documents for MD meetings and decision-making.

- Coordinate and manage communication, both written and verbal, on behalf of the GD.

- Maintain records, files, and documentation to facilitate quick access to information.

- Analyze and synthesize all departments’ reports to present to BOD.

- Take care of important members and business partners on a regular basis like selecting appropriate gifts, sending notes and so on for the special occasions.

- Collaborate with various departments to ensure smooth communication and alignment with corporate strategies

- Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.

- Perform ad hoc administrative tasks as required.

Requirement:

Female: age from 26 - 32.

Bachelor’s degree with majors in Pharmacist/ Medical Doctor.

Good in English: listening, speaking, reading, and writing.

Logic, analytical, growth and strategic mindset.

Confidentiality and integrity in handling sensitive information.

Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.

Extremely careful, dynamic, enthusiastic and high sense of responsibility.

Excellent in taking notes and remembering things, being good reminder.

Super interpersonal skill, problem solving and negotiation.

Benefit:

- Salary: negotiable during the interview process.

- Compulsory insurance: contributions to social, health, and unemployment insurance are provided during labour contract.

- Professional development: on the job training/ training courses to enhance skills and career development opportunities.

- Annual company trip and other benefits such as public holidays, birthday, wedding ...

