Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ
Ngày đăng tuyển: 14/01/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 13/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ

Trợ lý

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trợ lý Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
4 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 43 đường D7, P. An Khánh, Tp. Thủ Đức, Tp. HCM, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Job description:
- Prepare meeting agendas, attend meetings with the GD, and take detailed meeting minutes.
- Organize and coordinate business travel, including itineraries and accommodations.
- Prepare reports, presentations, and documents for MD meetings and decision-making.
- Coordinate and manage communication, both written and verbal, on behalf of the GD.
- Maintain records, files, and documentation to facilitate quick access to information.
- Analyze and synthesize all departments’ reports to present to BOD.
- Take care of important members and business partners on a regular basis like selecting appropriate gifts, sending notes and so on for the special occasions.
- Collaborate with various departments to ensure smooth communication and alignment with corporate strategies
- Handle confidential information with discretion and professionalism.
- Perform ad hoc administrative tasks as required.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Requirement:
Requirement
Female: age from 26 - 32.
Bachelor’s degree with majors in Pharmacist/ Medical Doctor.
Good in English: listening, speaking, reading, and writing.
Logic, analytical, growth and strategic mindset.
Confidentiality and integrity in handling sensitive information.
Strong organizational skills that reflect ability to perform and prioritize multiple tasks seamlessly with excellent attention to detail.
Extremely careful, dynamic, enthusiastic and high sense of responsibility.
Excellent in taking notes and remembering things, being good reminder.
Super interpersonal skill, problem solving and negotiation.

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Benefit:
Benefit
- Salary: negotiable during the interview process.
- Compulsory insurance: contributions to social, health, and unemployment insurance are provided during labour contract.
- Professional development: on the job training/ training courses to enhance skills and career development opportunities.
- Annual company trip and other benefits such as public holidays, birthday, wedding ...

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ

CÔNG TY TNHH SK QUỐC TẾ

Quy mô: 25 - 99 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 43 đường D7, khu phố 4, phường An Khánh, thành phố Thủ Đức, thành phố Hồ Chí Minh

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-tro-ly-thu-nhap-thoa-thuan-toan-thoi-gian-tai-ho-chi-minh-job278909
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Tuyển Nhân viên kho CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 9 - 10 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ANHMY FOUNDATION
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 8.5 - 9.5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ HP BROTHERS
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Avery Dennison Vietnam
Tuyển Nhân viên vận hành Avery Dennison Vietnam làm việc tại Long An thu nhập 400 - 600 USD
Avery Dennison Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Long An Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 400 - 600 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 6 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH ADSAGENCY VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 6 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 25 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KHOA HỌC KỸ THUẬT SAO XANH
Hạn nộp: 25/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 11 ngày để ứng tuyển 15 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Xuất Bản Khoa Học Và Giáo Dục Thời Đại
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Tuyển Kỹ sư thiết kế cơ khí CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH CÔNG NGHIỆP TÂN HƯNG
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trưởng phòng nhân sự CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH MINGLEI (VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Tuyển Trưởng phòng Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Y TẾ H&H
Hạn nộp: 14/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Tuyển Trợ lý tiếng Trung CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA) làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH ELECTRONIC TRIPOD VIỆT NAM (BIÊN HÒA)
Hạn nộp: 13/10/2025
Đồng Nai Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Tuyển Business Intelligence Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ernst & Young Vietnam Limited
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty Cổ phần Tập đoàn OSB
Hạn nộp: 10/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 26 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Tuyển Nhân viên quản lý chất lượng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN KẾT CẤU THÉP ATAD Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Bình Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Tuyển Chuyên viên khách hàng cá nhân Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân hàng TMCP Đông Nam Á - SEABANK Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 27/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 43 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Tuyển Nhân viên kinh doanh CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DỊCH VỤ Ô TÔ KIM TỰ THÁP
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 16 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
Hạn nộp: 18/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển 7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
Hạn nộp: 14/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Hạn nộp: 12/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Tuyển Trợ lý TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
TRƯỜNG THPT HOÀNG LONG
Hạn nộp: 15/09/2025
Hà Nội Còn 1 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH AEON Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT làm việc tại Đồng Nai thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu
CÔNG TY TNHH THỰC PHẨM HIỆP PHÁT
Hạn nộp: 08/09/2025
Đồng Nai Đã hết hạn 9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH NEXT CHAIN TECH làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH NEXT CHAIN TECH
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIN HỌC VIỄN THÔNG VINAFORE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TIN HỌC VIỄN THÔNG VINAFORE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH CI Research làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty TNHH CI Research
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN MASTERISE
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Nhật Tiến làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công Ty Cổ Phần Đầu Tư Thương Mại Nhật Tiến
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Grandview Consulting Limited Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Grandview Consulting Limited Company
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRẢI NGHIỆM TOÀN CẦU
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH IDOCTOR làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH IDOCTOR
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty Cổ phần VPMILK làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần VPMILK
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MINH NHẬT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH MTV DỊCH VỤ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI MINH NHẬT
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ C.A.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI DỊCH VỤ C.A.P
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM HOÀNG THIÊN HƯƠNG làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 20 - 25 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN XUẤT NHẬP KHẨU CHẾ BIẾN THỰC PHẨM HOÀNG THIÊN HƯƠNG
20 - 25 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG SAMURAI làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN NĂNG LƯỢNG SAMURAI
Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH TENFLYER làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 16 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TENFLYER
12 - 16 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 12 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN CHUYỂN PHÁT NHANH NETPOST VIỆT NAM
12 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM) làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH THISO RETAIL (EMART VIỆT NAM)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH FM ENTERTAINMENT MEDIA
8 - 20 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Thái Sơn S.P
7.5 - 15 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TRUNG TÂM THƯƠNG MẠI LOTTE VIỆT NAM
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Trợ lý CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 7 - 9 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH VICT GARMENT
7 - 9 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm