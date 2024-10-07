Tuyển Trợ lý Công ty CP Cáp điện Thịnh Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Mức lương Thỏa thuận Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Nữ Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 3 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 51 Đường B4, KĐT Sala, Phường An Lợi Đông, Thủ Đức

Mô Tả Công Việc Trợ lý Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Là đầu mối liên lạc với các đối tác/ khách hàng/ nhà cung cấp dịch vụ và hỗ trợ CEO. Sắp xếp quản lý lịch làm việc và các sự kiện liên quan cho CEO. Sắp xếp các cuộc họp giữa các cá nhân/ bộ phận Phân công công việc/ các bộ phận khác với Giám đốc điều hành và ghi biên bản cuộc họp. Theo dõi và thông báo đầy đủ cho bộ phận Phân công công việc/ các thành viên về nhiệm vụ và cam kết sắp tới. Báo cáo cho Giám đốc điều hành về tiến độ/ kết quả công việc của bộ phận Phân công công việc/ các thành viên.

Là đầu mối liên lạc với các đối tác/ khách hàng/ nhà cung cấp dịch vụ và hỗ trợ CEO.

Sắp xếp quản lý lịch làm việc và các sự kiện liên quan cho CEO.

Sắp xếp các cuộc họp giữa các cá nhân/ bộ phận Phân công công việc/ các bộ phận khác với Giám đốc điều hành và ghi biên bản cuộc họp.

Theo dõi và thông báo đầy đủ cho bộ phận Phân công công việc/ các thành viên về nhiệm vụ và cam kết sắp tới.

Báo cáo cho Giám đốc điều hành về tiến độ/ kết quả công việc của bộ phận Phân công công việc/ các thành viên.

Being a contact point in acting as a liaison with partners/ customers/ service providers and providing support to CEO Arrange calendar management and relevant events for CEO Set up the meetings between individuals or Task Force or other Teams and CEO and take minutes of the meeting. Follow up and keep Task Force/ Members well informed of upcoming assignment and commitment. Report to CEO on the progress/ work result of the Task Forces/ Members.

Being a contact point in acting as a liaison with partners/ customers/ service providers and providing support to CEO

Arrange calendar management and relevant events for CEO

Set up the meetings between individuals or Task Force or other Teams and CEO and take minutes of the meeting.

Follow up and keep Task Force/ Members well informed of upcoming assignment and commitment.

Report to CEO on the progress/ work result of the Task Forces/ Members.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tốt nghiệp Đại học trở lên, ưu tiên các ngành Quản trị kinh doanh, Kinh tế, Tài chính, Marketing, hoặc các ngành liên quan. Tối thiểu 3 năm kinh nghiệm ở vị trí trợ lý hoặc các vị trí tương tự trong môi trường kinh doanh năng động. Tiếng Anh giao tiếp (kỹ năng nói và viết) tốt. Thành thạo tin học văn phòng. Có kiến thức về thương mại/ tài chính. Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian, tổ chức và lập kế hoạch tốt. Tinh thần làm việc trách nhiệm, chuyên nghiệp. Chủ động và trung thực.

Tốt nghiệp Đại học trở lên, ưu tiên các ngành Quản trị kinh doanh, Kinh tế, Tài chính, Marketing, hoặc các ngành liên quan.

Tối thiểu 3 năm kinh nghiệm ở vị trí trợ lý hoặc các vị trí tương tự trong môi trường kinh doanh năng động.

Tiếng Anh giao tiếp (kỹ năng nói và viết) tốt.

Thành thạo tin học văn phòng.

Có kiến thức về thương mại/ tài chính.

Kỹ năng quản lý thời gian, tổ chức và lập kế hoạch tốt.

Tinh thần làm việc trách nhiệm, chuyên nghiệp.

Chủ động và trung thực.

Bachelor’s degree or higher, preferably in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Marketing, or related fields. At least 3 years of experience in an assistant or similar position in a dynamic business environment. Good command of verbal & written English. Proficiency in office software Knowledge of commerce, finance. Excellent time management, organizational, and planning skills. High sense of responsibility, professionalism. Proactive and honest.

Bachelor’s degree or higher, preferably in Business Administration, Economics, Finance, Marketing, or related fields.

At least 3 years of experience in an assistant or similar position in a dynamic business environment.

Good command of verbal & written English.

Proficiency in office software

Knowledge of commerce, finance.

Excellent time management, organizational, and planning skills.

High sense of responsibility, professionalism.

Proactive and honest.

Tại Công ty CP Cáp điện Thịnh Phát Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Lương thỏa thuận theo năng lực ứng viên. Phép năm. Tham gia bảo hiểm xã hội (đóng full lương), bảo hiểm sức khỏe từ giai đoạn thử việc. Kiểm tra sức khỏe hàng năm. Các hoạt động công đoàn: Quà tặng nhân dịp 8/3, 20/10, Quốc tế Thiếu nhi 1/6, Tết Trung thu, Tết Nguyên đán,.. Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, năng động, thân thiện.

Lương thỏa thuận theo năng lực ứng viên.

Phép năm.

Tham gia bảo hiểm xã hội (đóng full lương), bảo hiểm sức khỏe từ giai đoạn thử việc.

Kiểm tra sức khỏe hàng năm.

Các hoạt động công đoàn: Quà tặng nhân dịp 8/3, 20/10, Quốc tế Thiếu nhi 1/6, Tết Trung thu, Tết Nguyên đán,..

Môi trường làm việc chuyên nghiệp, năng động, thân thiện.

Negotiable salary based on skills and experience. Annual leave. Participation in compulsory insurance (Social insurance, Health, Unemployment) according to Labor Law (full salary contribution). Participation in health insurance from the probation period. Annual health check-ups are provided. Union Activities: Participation in union activities with gifts on occasions such as International Women’s Day, Vietnamese Women’s Day, International Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, Lunar New Year, ... Work in a professional, dynamic, and friendly environment.

Negotiable salary based on skills and experience.

Annual leave.

Participation in compulsory insurance (Social insurance, Health, Unemployment) according to Labor Law (full salary contribution).

Participation in health insurance from the probation period.

Annual health check-ups are provided.

Union Activities: Participation in union activities with gifts on occasions such as International Women’s Day, Vietnamese Women’s Day, International Children’s Day, Mid-Autumn Festival, Lunar New Year, ...

Work in a professional, dynamic, and friendly environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Công ty CP Cáp điện Thịnh Phát

