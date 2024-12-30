Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
- Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12C2 Ky Dong, Ward 9, District 3, HCMC
Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
1. Collaborate with creative and content teams to develop engaging assets for social media platforms (IG, FB, TikTok, Threads) and sales channels (Shopee, TikTok Shop, DTC website).
develop engaging assets for social media
2. Maintain the brand website with updated information from the related team.
2. Maintain the brand website with updated information
3. Coordinate with cross-functional teams (PM, Sales admin) to plan, set up, and deploy monthly and quarterly online promotions/campaigns for all online sale channels
4. Plan, execute, and monitor digital advertising campaigns (Affiliate, Livestream, PPC, display ads, retargeting).
4. Plan, execute, and monitor digital advertising campaigns (Affiliate, Livestream, PPC, display ads, retargeting)
5. Analyze trends, insights, and optimization opportunities for campaign performance, using tools like Google Analytics, SEMrush, Similarweb and other tracking tools.
5. Analyze trends, insights
Google Analytics, SEMrush, Similarweb
6. Support collaboration projects with outsourced designers, agencies, and KOCs.
Support collaboration projects
7. Coordinate with leaders on GTM planning of new product launching in online channels.
7. Coordinate with leaders on GTM planning of new product launching
8. Perform ad-hoc tasks related to marketing and operations as required.
9. Consider and propose necessary improvement & action plan.
Benefits:
Working equipment.
Salary: Competitive
Meal and transportation allowance.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
If you do well in the internship process, you will be considered for a full-time staff contract with an attractive income.
Young, dynamic and creative working environment.
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
đăng nhậpvới tư cách ứng viên ngay để xem các phân tích từ 3s AI