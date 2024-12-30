Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

1. Collaborate with creative and content teams to develop engaging assets for social media platforms (IG, FB, TikTok, Threads) and sales channels (Shopee, TikTok Shop, DTC website).

2. Maintain the brand website with updated information from the related team.

3. Coordinate with cross-functional teams (PM, Sales admin) to plan, set up, and deploy monthly and quarterly online promotions/campaigns for all online sale channels

4. Plan, execute, and monitor digital advertising campaigns (Affiliate, Livestream, PPC, display ads, retargeting).

5. Analyze trends, insights, and optimization opportunities for campaign performance, using tools like Google Analytics, SEMrush, Similarweb and other tracking tools.

6. Support collaboration projects with outsourced designers, agencies, and KOCs.

7. Coordinate with leaders on GTM planning of new product launching in online channels.

8. Perform ad-hoc tasks related to marketing and operations as required.

9. Consider and propose necessary improvement & action plan.

Benefits:

Working equipment.

Salary: Competitive

Meal and transportation allowance.