Tuyển Trưởng nhóm Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận

CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION
Ngày đăng tuyển: 30/12/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 18/02/2025
CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Trưởng nhóm Marketing

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Trưởng nhóm Marketing Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 14/12C2 Ky Dong, Ward 9, District 3, HCMC

Mô Tả Công Việc Trưởng nhóm Marketing

1. Collaborate with creative and content teams to develop engaging assets for social media platforms (IG, FB, TikTok, Threads) and sales channels (Shopee, TikTok Shop, DTC website).
develop engaging assets for social media
2. Maintain the brand website with updated information from the related team.
2. Maintain the brand website with updated information
3. Coordinate with cross-functional teams (PM, Sales admin) to plan, set up, and deploy monthly and quarterly online promotions/campaigns for all online sale channels
4. Plan, execute, and monitor digital advertising campaigns (Affiliate, Livestream, PPC, display ads, retargeting).
4. Plan, execute, and monitor digital advertising campaigns (Affiliate, Livestream, PPC, display ads, retargeting)
5. Analyze trends, insights, and optimization opportunities for campaign performance, using tools like Google Analytics, SEMrush, Similarweb and other tracking tools.
5. Analyze trends, insights
Google Analytics, SEMrush, Similarweb
6. Support collaboration projects with outsourced designers, agencies, and KOCs.
Support collaboration projects
7. Coordinate with leaders on GTM planning of new product launching in online channels.
7. Coordinate with leaders on GTM planning of new product launching
8. Perform ad-hoc tasks related to marketing and operations as required.
9. Consider and propose necessary improvement & action plan.
Benefits:
Working equipment.
Salary: Competitive
Meal and transportation allowance.

Yêu Cầu Công Việc

Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Khác
If you do well in the internship process, you will be considered for a full-time staff contract with an attractive income.
Young, dynamic and creative working environment.

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

CÔNG TY TNHH ROOT ROTATION

Quy mô: Chưa cập nhật
Địa điểm: Tầng 14, tháp 1, Toà nhà Saigon Centre, 65 Lê Lợi, Phường Bến Nghé, Quận 1, HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

