Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Everest Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Mức lương 10 - 30 Triệu Hình thức làm việc Toàn thời gian cố định Giới tính Không yêu cầu Số lượng tuyển 1 người Kinh nghiệm 1 năm Cấp bậc Nhân viên

Địa điểm làm việc - Hồ Chí Minh: 20 Võ Trường Toản, phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

Your primary responsibilities include:

● Build relationships: Consult clients through available data, maintain communication across various channels

● Grow clientele: Acquire new clients through marketing, telesales, networking, referrals, ...

● Develop expertise: Continuously learn about the industry, products, and sales

● Support & Analyze: Prepare market analyses, sales reports, and assist other teams

● Customer service: Support current customers and welcome, assist walk-in customers with inquiries about Everest Education

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have...

● 1 year of experience in Sales/Business Development in Education or Service industry

● Strong verbal and written communication skills in Vietnamese and English

● Passion in Education

● Good problem-solving and organizing skills

● Proactive, self-starting, curious and positive attitude

● Detail-oriented and patient with a customer-focused mindset

● Flexible and adaptable with changes

Tại Everest Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You get...

● 100% Probation Salary, Commission and Annual Performance Bonus

● Unlimited Vacation Paid Leave Days per Year Policy

● Career path and additional studies support for personal development

● 100% Social and Private Health Insurance

● Company dinners, team lunches, offsite retreats, 5-for-5 stipends, etc

● Buddy Programs (Mentor-Mentee, Rookie-Pro)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Everest Education

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.