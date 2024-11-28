Tuyển Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Everest Education làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 10 - 30 Triệu

Everest Education
Ngày đăng tuyển: 28/11/2024
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 25/12/2024
Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học

Mức lương
10 - 30 Triệu
Hình thức làm việc
Toàn thời gian cố định
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
1 năm
Cấp bậc
Nhân viên
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hồ Chí Minh: 20 Võ Trường Toản, phường An Phú, Quận 2, Quận 2

Mô Tả Công Việc Tư vấn tuyển sinh/khoá học Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu

Your primary responsibilities include:
● Build relationships: Consult clients through available data, maintain communication across various channels
● Grow clientele: Acquire new clients through marketing, telesales, networking, referrals, ...
● Develop expertise: Continuously learn about the industry, products, and sales
● Support & Analyze: Prepare market analyses, sales reports, and assist other teams
● Customer service: Support current customers and welcome, assist walk-in customers with inquiries about Everest Education

Với Mức Lương 10 - 30 Triệu Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

You have...
● 1 year of experience in Sales/Business Development in Education or Service industry
● Strong verbal and written communication skills in Vietnamese and English
● Passion in Education
● Good problem-solving and organizing skills
● Proactive, self-starting, curious and positive attitude
● Detail-oriented and patient with a customer-focused mindset
● Flexible and adaptable with changes

Tại Everest Education Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

You get...
● 100% Probation Salary, Commission and Annual Performance Bonus
● Unlimited Vacation Paid Leave Days per Year Policy
● Career path and additional studies support for personal development
● 100% Social and Private Health Insurance
● Company dinners, team lunches, offsite retreats, 5-for-5 stipends, etc
● Buddy Programs (Mentor-Mentee, Rookie-Pro)

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại Everest Education

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 18 đường số 1, khu Him Lam, Phường Tân Phong, Quận 7, TP. HCM

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

