Tuyển Brand Marketing MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Tuyển Brand Marketing MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Ngày đăng tuyển: 12/02/2025
Hạn nộp hồ sơ: 14/03/2025
MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Brand Marketing

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Tin tuyển dụng Mức độ phù hợp Suitable

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Mức lương
Thỏa thuận
Hình thức làm việc
Khác
Giới tính
Không yêu cầu
Số lượng tuyển
1 người
Kinh nghiệm
Không yêu cầu
Cấp bậc
Trưởng phòng
Địa điểm làm việc

- Hà Nội: Tầng 15, Tòa nhà MB, 21 Cát Linh, Đống Đa

Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:
- Lead the Brand & Communication teams, writers, and content creators to implement the content strategy across websites, social media, and public media.
- Develop and execute comprehensive branding strategies.
- Conduct in-depth research to understand company products, customer personas, and market trends.
- Propose and execute effective product communication campaigns based on this research.
- Manage and mitigate communication crises to protect the brand's vision and image.
- Collaborate with the HR team to develop and implement internal communication plans.
- Create innovative content that resonates with the brand's target audience and plan the content calendar, including content governance guidelines for tone, style, and voice across all channels.
- Oversee and manage all company digital channels.
- Develop and execute marketing campaigns across various channels, including social media, email, and advertising.
- Analyze and report on brand, content, and marketing performance to evaluate effectiveness and ensure alignment with business objectives.

Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì

Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì

Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.

Ứng tuyển ngay Lưu tin
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng
Báo cáo tin tuyển dụng: Nếu bạn thấy rằng tin tuyển dụng này không đúng hoặc có dấu hiệu lừa đảo, hãy phản ánh với chúng tôi.

Liên Hệ Công Ty

MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited

Quy mô: 100 - 499 Nhân viên
Địa điểm: 15th Floor, MB Building - 21 Cat Linh Street, Dong Da District, Hanoi

Vị Trí Công Việc

Khu Vực

Chia Sẻ Tin Với Bạn Bè

Sao chép đường dẫn
https://job3s.ai/viec-lam-tuyen-brand-marketing-thu-nhap-thuong-luong-tai-ha-noi-job315629
Mạng xã hội

Tải ngay app tìm việc job3s.ai

Tải app Tải app
Tải app

Việc làm cùng ngành nghề

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Tuyển Brand Marketing Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng khu vực

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Tuyển Thực tập sinh CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 2 - 4 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN ORENDA
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 2 - 4 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Tuyển Thực tập sinh Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 3 - 5 Triệu
Cty Cổ phần Blueco toàn cầu
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 3 - 5 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Tuyển Data Analyst Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 26 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần Công nghệ Alphaway
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển 18 - 26 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ SẢN XUẤT KIM KHÍ VIỆT ĐỨC
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Tuyển Kế toán tổng hợp Life Sciences Co., Ltd làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Life Sciences Co., Ltd
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN STRINGEE
Hạn nộp: 20/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 33 ngày để ứng tuyển 20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm cùng mức lương

Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Tuyển Technical Leader CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH AIRCLOSET ENGINEERING
Hạn nộp: 31/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 44 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Tuyển Business Analyst Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Cty TNHH tư vấn Ganeshaid
Hạn nộp: 09/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 22 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Tuyển Market Research Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Tp Inc. - Hanoi Business Center
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Tuyển Giao dịch viên Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company làm việc tại Quảng Nam thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TMCP An Bình Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 18/10/2025
Quảng Nam Còn 31 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Prym Intimates VIetnam
Tuyển Digital Marketing Prym Intimates VIetnam làm việc tại Hưng Yên thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Prym Intimates VIetnam
Hạn nộp: 17/10/2025
Hưng Yên Còn 30 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Tuyển Biên phiên dịch Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam làm việc tại Vĩnh Phúc thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Xe Buýt Daewoo Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Vĩnh Phúc Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Tuyển Software Engineer Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Dasan Vietnam
Hạn nộp: 16/10/2025
Hà Nội Còn 29 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Tuyển Giám đốc điều hành CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ ĐẦU TƯ ĐÔNG HIỆP
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Tuyển Kế toán trưởng Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công Ty Cổ Phần Phú Thái Global
Hạn nộp: 15/10/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 28 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Tuyển Quản lý/Trưởng phòng vận hành Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV) làm việc tại Hải Dương thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Ngân Hàng TNHH MTV Việt Nam Hiện Đại (Modern Bank of Vietnam - MBV)
Hạn nộp: 12/10/2025
Hải Dương Còn 25 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm mới nhất

Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Vạn An
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN CƠ KHÍ CÔNG NGHỆ CAO SIBA Pro Company
Hạn nộp: 21/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 4 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 18 - 22 Triệu
Công Ty TNHH Thương Mại Dịch Vụ Và Sản Xuất Trí Việt Phát
Hạn nộp: 10/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 18 - 22 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty du lịch Saigontimes Travel
Hạn nộp: 20/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Navigos Search
Tuyển Brand Marketing Navigos Search làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 28 USD
Navigos Search
Hạn nộp: 14/08/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn 25 - 28 USD Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Tuyển Brand Marketing Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 25 Triệu
Tổng Công Ty Cổ Phần Bia-Rượu-Nước Giải Khát Hà Nội (Habeco)
Hạn nộp: 22/08/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 0.1 - 0.1 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
Công ty TNHH Thẩm Mỹ Quốc Tế Việt Hàn
Hạn nộp: 09/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Đã hết hạn Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu
Công ty TNHH Thương mại và đầu tư xuất nhập khẩu Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 07/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập Thỏa thuận
CÔNG TY TNHH DƯỢC SĨ TIẾN
Hạn nộp: 30/09/2025
Hồ Chí Minh Còn 13 ngày để ứng tuyển Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay
Tuyển dụng việc làm Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 18 Triệu
Công ty Cổ phần thời trang Kowil Việt Nam
Hạn nộp: 03/09/2025
Hà Nội Đã hết hạn 15 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Ứng tuyển ngay

Việc làm được tìm kiếm nhiều nhất

Việc làm tham khảo

Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 14 - 17 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ ĐỒ UỐNG VIETBLEND
14 - 17 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu Công ty TNHH TMDV Hoàng Giang
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PRENOFA VIỆT NAM làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 30 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PRENOFA VIỆT NAM
20 - 30 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing HỘ KINH DOANH LACHIC làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 8 Triệu HỘ KINH DOANH LACHIC
Trên 8 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NOVASKY làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Từ 20 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH PHÁT TRIỂN BẤT ĐỘNG SẢN NOVASKY
Trên 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Phúc Hưng Thịnh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 20 - 40 Triệu Công ty Phúc Hưng Thịnh
20 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 7 - 10 Triệu Công Ty Cổ Phần Tập Đoàn Babylons
7 - 10 triệu Chưa có kinh nghiệm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG THIẾT KẾ DLB làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 10 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH SẢN XUẤT VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI THỜI TRANG THIẾT KẾ DLB
8 - 10 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES làm việc tại Hồ Chí Minh thu nhập 25 - 40 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH TRUYỀN THÔNG HALOTIMES
25 - 40 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Bánh ngọt CJ Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Chi nhánh Công ty TNHH Bánh ngọt CJ Việt Nam
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty cổ phần Nu Việt Nam (Nous - Baby wear) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần Nu Việt Nam (Nous - Baby wear)
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 5 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ FIXUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 14 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ FIXUP
9 - 14 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TÀI CHÍNH TNHH MỘT THÀNH VIÊN BƯU ĐIỆN
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee) làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận Công ty Cổ phần Những hạt cà phê nói chuyện (Twitter Beans Coffee)
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH PHD làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY TNHH PHD
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ METATOP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 12 Triệu CÔNG TY CP ĐẦU TƯ CÔNG NGHỆ VÀ THƯƠNG MẠI QUỐC TẾ METATOP
9 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SYSTEMATIC FUNCTIONS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 4 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Masscom Việt Nam làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 13 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Masscom Việt Nam
13 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 25 - 35 Triệu Công ty cổ phần DILIGO Holdings
25 - 35 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Viện Tâm lý lâm sàng và Tâm lý trị liệu làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 8 - 15 Triệu Viện Tâm lý lâm sàng và Tâm lý trị liệu
8 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 12 - 15 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Xuất Nhập Khẩu và phân phối Việt Nhật
12 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing SẮC ĐẸP Á ĐÔNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 18 - 20 Triệu SẮC ĐẸP Á ĐÔNG
18 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VỎ CÂY VÀNG làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 15 - 20 Triệu CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN SẢN XUẤT THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ DỊCH VỤ VỎ CÂY VÀNG
15 - 20 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 2 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM CHÂU Á Pro Company làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CP CÔNG NGHỆ THỰC PHẨM CHÂU Á Pro Company
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty cổ phần truyền thông đa phương tiện Gia Minh làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 12 Triệu Công ty cổ phần truyền thông đa phương tiện Gia Minh
10 - 12 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công Ty TNHH Kim Sa Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 9 - 15 Triệu Công Ty TNHH Kim Sa Group
9 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: Dưới 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty TNHH Aladdin Vina làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 15 Triệu Công ty TNHH Aladdin Vina
10 - 15 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận CÔNG TY CỔ PHẦN TẬP ĐOÀN VITU HOLDINGS
Thỏa thuận Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing CÔNG TY TNHH LIFE STYLE GROUP làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 11 - 13 Triệu CÔNG TY TNHH LIFE STYLE GROUP
11 - 13 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 1 năm
Tuyển Brand Marketing Công ty Cổ phần Hana Korea Group làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập 10 - 18 Triệu Công ty Cổ phần Hana Korea Group
10 - 18 triệu Kinh nghiệm: 3 năm