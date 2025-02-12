Tuyển Brand Marketing MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Responsibilities:

- Lead the Brand & Communication teams, writers, and content creators to implement the content strategy across websites, social media, and public media.

- Develop and execute comprehensive branding strategies.

- Conduct in-depth research to understand company products, customer personas, and market trends.

- Propose and execute effective product communication campaigns based on this research.

- Manage and mitigate communication crises to protect the brand's vision and image.

- Collaborate with the HR team to develop and implement internal communication plans.

- Create innovative content that resonates with the brand's target audience and plan the content calendar, including content governance guidelines for tone, style, and voice across all channels.

- Oversee and manage all company digital channels.

- Develop and execute marketing campaigns across various channels, including social media, email, and advertising.

- Analyze and report on brand, content, and marketing performance to evaluate effectiveness and ensure alignment with business objectives.