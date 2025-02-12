Tuyển Brand Marketing MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited làm việc tại Hà Nội thu nhập Thỏa thuận

Chi Tiết Tin Tuyển Dụng Brand Marketing Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
- Hà Nội: Tầng 15, Tòa nhà MB, 21 Cát Linh, Đống Đa
Mô Tả Công Việc Brand Marketing Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận
Responsibilities:
- Lead the Brand & Communication teams, writers, and content creators to implement the content strategy across websites, social media, and public media.
- Develop and execute comprehensive branding strategies.
- Conduct in-depth research to understand company products, customer personas, and market trends.
- Propose and execute effective product communication campaigns based on this research.
- Manage and mitigate communication crises to protect the brand's vision and image.
- Collaborate with the HR team to develop and implement internal communication plans.
- Create innovative content that resonates with the brand's target audience and plan the content calendar, including content governance guidelines for tone, style, and voice across all channels.
- Oversee and manage all company digital channels.
- Develop and execute marketing campaigns across various channels, including social media, email, and advertising.
- Analyze and report on brand, content, and marketing performance to evaluate effectiveness and ensure alignment with business objectives.
Với Mức Lương Thỏa thuận Thì Cần Những Yêu Cầu Công Việc Gì
Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited Thì Được Hưởng Những Gì
Cách Thức Ứng Tuyển Tại MB Ageas Life Insurance Company Limited
Ứng viên nộp hồ sơ trực tuyến bằng cách bấm Ứng tuyển ngay dưới đây.
